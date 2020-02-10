February Brings Romance Inn-to Colorado's Finest Bed & Breakfasts and Valentine's Day Travel Opportunities

Each of the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inns offer a full breakfast Beautifully appointed rooms are the hallmark of Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inns There's no place like Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado to find your perfect match for a romantic escape

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There's nothing more romantic than a getaway with your sweetheart during the month of February. And, all month long, Colorado's best B&Bs are opening their doors to romance and packages, sure to please any Valentine. Whether you're looking for a ski-in lodge, mountain retreat, Victorian mansion or a quaint small town getaway, Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) member inns provide a "Rest at the Best Colorado has to Offer" experience. Throughout the state, you'll find high standards of personalized hospitality and delicious homemade breakfasts at BBIC member inns where quality is a hallmark trait.In Colorado Springs, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is a Victorian inn, located in a quiet residential area and offers six suites with private baths and fireplaces among lovely antiques and family heirlooms. During February, the Beary Suite-Hearts and Flowers Valentine Package includes breakfast ensuite, fresh roses, sparkling cider, and take-home signature Teddy Bear, two embossed wine glasses and a rubber ducky. Visit www.HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980.Cripple Creek's Carr Manor is offering a Valentine's Day escape especially for romantics with special packages including chocolates and flowers available upon request. The spacious suites and quaint, elegant hotel rooms retain the historical ambiance and feel of the original Cripple Creek school house built over 100 years ago. Visit www.CarrManor.com or call 719-689-3709.If you're in the mood for a southwest Colorado visit, two Durango area B&Bs are the ticket. Antlers on the Creek Bed & Breakfast Inn located just outside of Durango is offering Petals and Candles and an Evening of Wine & Roses packages, sure to bring a spark of romance. The inn provides seven spacious guestrooms and suites, offering a contemporary mountain style with beds that are so comfortable you’ll want to luxuriate in them all day. Visit www.AntlersOnTheCreek.com or call 970-259-1565. Also in the historic town of Durango is The Gable House Bed & Breakfast Inn where rooms are intimate and elegantly appointed with antique period furnishings and each has a private entrance. King, queen, double and single beds are available and a deliciously prepared full, hot breakfast, is elegantly served on fine china and silver. Visit www.DurangoBedandBreakfast.com or call 970-247-4982.Ready to ski-inn to Frisco? Then the Frisco Inn on Galena is the place to stay and close to many ski areas including Breckenridge. On Valentine's Day, their signature happy hour will include a delicious chocolate fountain and you might also consider adding a sleigh ride, dinner at the inn or a massage to your romantic mountain town itinerary. Visit www.FriscoInnonGalena.com or call 970-668-3224.Quaint Manitou Springs showcases two great B&Bs. The Avenue Hotel Bed & Breakfast packages include Roses and Rose, Date Night and Romantic Getaway options. The inn is an adult-only retreat perfect for an anniversary, romantic getaway, or base camp for local adventures. Visit www.AvenueHotelBandB.com or call 719-685-1277. Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast is privacy at its best with spacious suites where you'll start your day with delivery of a full hot breakfast. The 450 square-foot suites are designed for an in-suite breakfast and every suite features a microwave and fridge. Visit www.BlueSkiesInn.com or call 719-685-3899.Just north of Colorado Springs is Rogers Inn the Pines located in Monument, and the inn's accommodations feature spacious rooms tastefully decorated in a theme characteristic of various European locations. There is also a large multi-level deck overlooking pines with an opportunity to soak in the hot tub or spend a relaxing moment in front of the outdoor gas fire pit with stars above. Visit www.RogersInnThePines.com or call 719-488-4355.When traveling on Colorado's western slope, two great B&B options are the Agape Farm & Retreat which draws from the beauty and energy of the valley and offers its own unique ambiance and setting. It's a place where you can relax and unwind from the stresses of daily life in comfortable and natural surroundings and reconnect with mother earth. Visit www.AgapeFarmandRetreat.com or call 970-527-3385. The Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast, also in Paonia, is an authentic Western hotel, updated with modern amenities and designed to provide comfort and convenience during your Colorado retreat. Add-on a massage package or a dozen roses to your stay and each day a full breakfast is served buffet style. Visit www.Paonia-Inn.com or call 970-527-6776.The Arbor House Inn B&B on the River in South Fork is the closest B&B to Wolf Creek Ski Area and like its name, sits right "on the river". Here, romantic add-on packages include the Pause and Pamper Massage, fresh flowers, chocolate covered strawberries or a specially made dessert "under glass". This award-winning, five-bedroom bed and breakfast inn in beautiful Southern Colorado offers mountain elegance, unparalleled service and delicious gourmet breakfasts. Visit www.ArborHouseInn.com or call 719-873-5012.The Claremont Inn and Winery located on Colorado's eastern plains features 10 beautifully appointed guest rooms and the inn's Romance Package includes chocolate covered strawberries, hand dipped truffles, a bottle of signature Claremont wine and a spa pamper kit. A country breakfast is served every morning and can be delivered directly to your room if you prefer to enjoy the privacy of breakfast in bed. Visit www.ClaremontInn.com or call 719-348-5125.Woodland Park's Pikes Peak Paradise is nestled in the pines just west of Colorado Springs with modern updated rooms featuring high thread count sheets, down pillows, comforters, duvet covers, Egyptian cotton towels, and Spa Robes. Here you'll find in-room private hot tubs or whirlpools, fireplaces, baths, and decks. Packages include in-room breakfast, chocolate fondue, a dozen roses and more. Visit www.PikesPeakParadise.com or call 719-687-6656.Wherever your travels take you in Colorado, you'll find quality accommodations and assurance of high standards for your Valentine's Day or upcoming romantic getaway. At each of our member inns, a full breakfast is included in your stay. Visit www.InnsofColorado.org and click on the inn of your choice. The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website will offer you #BookDirect links to each member's official website and reservation calendar availability.

