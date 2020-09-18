Purplepass partners with The Events Calendar for ticket management in WordPress

Similar to building events on Purplepass, now you can manage everything from your WordPress admin panel. Add events, import current ones, manage ticketing, etc.

The goal of our plugin is to eliminate extra steps for our users. If you're hosting your event on WordPress, we want to bring Purplepass and the ticketing to you.” — Savannah McIntosh, Purplepass Marketing Director

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purplepass Ticketing partners with Modern Tribe, a platform for digital solutions and creator of The Events Calendar plugin on WordPress. Event planners can download and extend Modern Tribe's The Events Calendar by integrating Purplepass' new WordPress ticketing plugin for ticket management.

The new plugin, Purplepass Ticketing: The Events Calendar, gives WordPress users the ability to integrate events into their website and do all the editing within the admin panel. Now you can manage your events through WordPress or publish them using your Purplepass dashboard; both ways will work.

Instead of guests finding your website just to leave it and purchase tickets with a third party, keep them on your site by building your very own events calendar and ticket widget. Create searchable events, a calendar grid, and make purchasing a simple, one-step process.

The plugin is free for anyone to purchase and download with The Events Calendar plugin.

This is a great option for event planners and promoters already using The Events Calendar and WordPress to manage their events.

By adding the Purplepass plugin, you can fully integrate ticketing, manage your event calendar through WordPress, create ticket packages, manage seating, view real-time alerts, event stats, and more.

If you are a current Purplepass user, sync your event data, organizers, venues, and other details directly from your account. Or import new events through WordPress and manage everything in one place.

The Events Calendar is a powerful tool that makes managing events a great experience! This WordPress plugin by Modern Tribe allows users to create an event calendar that makes finding and purchasing tickets easy for guests. Create calendars, lists or day by day events, save all event information and use it for new events, stay organized with categories and tags and more!

Their calendar plugin offers even more functionality with premium add-ons, including Events Calendar Pro which adds recurring events, additional calendar views, and custom fields, among other features.

Follow this link to learn more about the new plugin or request a free demo and one of Purplepass' client-care representatives will be in touch!