Six retired, high -level FBI Agents, Hail New Book About Democrats Push to Communism

Six retired, high -level FBI Agents, hail new book about the Democratic Party's incremental move to bring a communist government to America

“The ongoing attack on our constitutional republic is a direct result of the imposition of incremental communism reflected in the ideas and policies of today’s Democratic Party.” — Brian Shepard

PALISADES, NY, US, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "In Their Own Words," the Democratic Party's Push Towards a Communist America, by retired FBI Agent Terry D. Turchie and Donagh Bracken, once a prominent New York Democrat who fled the party, sound the alarm bells in describing the truth behind the Democratic Party’s call for “democratic socialism.” What they really want-and what this book unquestionably proves, is the hijacking of the Democratic Party by the ideology of communism.Six retired, high -level FBI Agents, who represent multiple generations of FBI leadership and expertise in criminal, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and major fraud investigations, had this to say after reading "In Their Own Words" from cover to cover.Today’s Democratic Party has resurrected the battle cries of radical revolutionaries of the 1960’s and 1970’s who sought to topple the United States Government and replace it with communism.To all Americans who believe in our system of government and support capitalism, In Their Own Words will be exceedingly informative and will cause you great concern for the way a once great political party has been taken over by avowed Socialists and Communists. Their words and actions reveal their true intentions. To the Millenniums who are caught up in the Socialist Movement, be aware of who you are listening to and following. This book is a must-read for you. It should be no surprise that the Communist Party of the United States of America (CPUSA) totally supports Bernie Sanders for President. If you didn’t know that already, this book will remind you that the CPUSA believes that “defeating Trump and the right in 2020 means moving the electorate to the left”. The CPUSA also believes that the most effective force to defeat the President is the campaign of Bernie Sanders. The CPUSA believes America needs a revolutionary transformation to socialism and then communism-and views the Democratic Party as the best path to get there. This book adds a clear lens from which to view what is happening in America today.(Cecil Moses, FBI Senior Executive Service, Retired)“In Their Own Words” is a chilling account of how our society is swerving far left into a socialist form of Government, where liberty and due process give way to socialist agendas. Corrupting the Department of Justice and the FBI is a step in the process. The authors have done a masterful job of plotting this dangerous course. We stand in the Abyss.(Danny O. Coulson, Deputy Assistant Director, FBI, Retired)."In Their Own Words" does a superb case of linking the violent communist/socialist philosophy that people like Bernie Sanders and others are today giving legitimacy. I was a Bombing Coordinator in the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office when the Weather Underground was tied to the U.S. Capitol bombing. Many Americans compartmentalize these past and present violent acts as singular events- not thinking they are part of a long- term strategy driven by a philosophical belief that is evangelized by some Democratic Party politicians and media pushing communism/socialism forward with no end in sight. In Their Own Words shows these violent events are part of a larger movement stemming from the revolutionary violence of the 1960’s and 1970’s. I saw these same people racing down Pennsylvania Avenue back then, bent on the destruction of government buildings. The only thing that stopped them was a line of DC policemen who exhibited remarkable bravery and restraint- the same policemen who some politicians and media personalities now hold up as targets of hate, derision, and racism. It wasn’t true then and it’s not true now."(Donald E. Stukey, Head of the Soviet Counterintelligence Section, (Decade of the Spy-the 1980's), FBI Senior Executive Service, Retired).“The ongoing attack on our constitutional republic is a direct result of the imposition of incremental communism reflected in the ideas and policies of today’s Democratic Party. In Their Own Words links the past with the present, and clearly illustrates the long history of connections, financing, organizing, espionage and “solidarity” that has placed the communist ideology in the driver’s seat of today’s Democratic Party. I worked Soviet counterintelligence and its funding of the Communist Party in the United States for over a decade in New York City. I saw first- hand then where we are now. This book slams through the phony veneer of socialism and tells the real truth about what the Democratic Party wants for me-undisputed control and power over my life. And yours too.(Special Agent Brian Shepherd, National Security, Case Agent on the FBI’s Archer Daniel’s Midland Price-Fixing investigation-the first successful prosecution of an international cartel by the U.S. Department of Justice in more than 40 years, recovering $100,000,000 in fines and penalties)“Terry Turchie had a tremendously impactful career as an FBI Agent dedicated to combatting hostile intelligence and terrorist operations against the United States. He is easily within the top one percent of Agents most respected by his peers. His continuing passion for the well-being and security of our nation is evident in his latest book In Their Own Words.” (Kevin R. Brock, former Assistant Director for Intelligence, FBI, and Principal Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center, Retired).“Terry Turchie is a trusted colleague and consummate professional. He is known to be a straight shooter on and off the firearms range. In a straight talk this book lays bare the Venezuela/Cuba governing model embraced by today's "progressives" and draws a straight line from the violent radicals of the 60s to Obama, Clinton, Sanders, Warren, and the AOC cult.” Chris Swecker, Assistant Director, Criminal Investigative Division, FBI, Retired)."In Their Own Words" is available in hardcover and electronically at Amazon, B&N.com and better bookstores nationally. It is also available to libraries across the country through Overdrive and Baker and Taylor.



