Ravi Krishnan joins Innoveo as Chief Solutions Officer to drive digital strategy in the U.S. Markets

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Innoveo’s Chief Solutions Officer, Ravi Krishnan will lead the company’s expansion of its digital solutions strategy for the insurance and banking markets. To accelerate this expansion in the U.S., Ravi will be responsible for building a range of out-of-the-box solutions based on the Innoveo Skye® no-code platform.

Ravi is an innovation-driven technology executive who continuously strives to disrupt existing solution models. As the first CIO of Woodruff Sawyer, one of the nation’s largest privately held insurance brokerages, Ravi was responsible for optimizing Woodruff Sawyer’s existing technology landscape, driving key strategic initiatives, aligning priorities and resource demands. He also spearheaded the company’s digital innovation initiative, envisioning and executing the

transformation of the traditional insurance brokerage model.

“Low-code, no-code is one of the fastest-growing segments in Insurtech and Fintech today”, said Amir Ghaffar, President and CEO of Innoveo. “Bringing in Ravi Krishnan, an experienced innovation executive, to drive digital solutions in the U.S. is critical to Innoveo’s growth strategy. We expect Ravi to develop several out-of-the-box solutions, with the expectation that we will be releasing a broker and cyber solution in the first quarter of 2020.”

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a Swiss company founded in 2007. Operating as a technology provider with a global footprint, we empower our customers to focus on innovation and market growth to accelerate business value while we provide the latest technology with our no-code platform Innoveo Skye®, in just weeks, not years.

Innoveo Skye® is a no-code platform for both techical and non-technical users to configure and launch applications up to 10 times faster than traditional development.

With a rapidly expanding global footprint, Innoveo’s main offices are in Zurich, New York, Hong Kong, Budapest, and Valencia. Innoveo is a trusted provider for some of the world’s largest insurance companies across 5 continents, with its platform, Innoveo Skye®, as well as in banking and real estate.

For more information visit: www.innoveo.com. For inquiries please write to marketing@innoveo.com



