Henk Hamers joins Innoveo as Head of Sales EMEA, to expand business growth in Europe, Middle East & Africa

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henk Hamers, Vice President, Head of Sales EMEA, is a highly accomplished international executive with an award-winning track record of leading sales teams, developing major business and multi-million-dollar sales accounts, including winning and closing deals in complex and competitive global markets for software and services.

Hamers joins Innoveo from SERRALA in Spain, where he operated successfully as Vice President, Head of Sales EMEA, managing a diverse team of Senior Account Executives and Directors across the EMEA region with double/triple digit growth results. Previously, as Senior Director of Strategic Business Development at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise EMEA, led multi-year growth across numerous accounts.

Amir Ghaffar, President and CEO of Innoveo, “Bringing in a seasoned executive such as Henk Hamers with a track record for winning and closing sales deals is an essential component of Innoveo’s aggressive global expansion and growth strategy in 2020. We expect Innoveo to lead digital transformation for multiple industries in the EMEA region over the next 12-24 months.”

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a Swiss company founded in 2007. Operating as a technology provider with a global footprint, we empower our customers to focus on innovation and market growth to accelerate business value while we provide the latest technology with our no-code platform Innoveo Skye®, in just weeks, not years.

Innoveo Skye® is a no-code platform for both technical and non-technical users to configure and launch applications up to 10 times faster than traditional development.

With a rapidly expanding global footprint, Innoveo’s main offices are in Zurich, New York, Hong Kong, Budapest and Valencia. Innoveo is a trusted provider for some of the world’s largest insurance companies across 5 continents, with its platform, Innoveo Skye®, as well as in banking and real estate.

For more information visit: www.innoveo.com. For inquiries please write to marketing@innoveo.com



