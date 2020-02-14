Innoveo announces the appointment of Raj Chatterjee as Head of Sales to Lead Expansion Into UK, Ireland & Middle East

Raj Chatterjee, Head of Sales, will be responsible for the acceleration of business growth in the UK, IRL and Middle East markets.

Raj Chatterjee's extensive experience in Executive Account Management will be a major driver in generating new sales in the UK, Ireland, and Middle East.

Chatterjee joins Innoveo from Kimble Applications. With a track record in SaaS, new business development and rapid sales growth, Raj will be responsible for the acceleration of business growth in the UK, IRL and Middle East markets. An enterprise-level new business sales manager, Raj Chatterjee is well networked across multiple industry verticals with established “C” level relationships. As a transformation leader, Raj is experienced in leading and closing complex enterprise deals with proven success in “growing the franchise” within a larger brand.

“Innoveo has a very aggressive growth strategy in 2020, with the goal being expansion into new global markets as well as new industry verticals,” said Amir Ghaffar, President, and CEO of Innoveo. “We are selectively hiring experienced leaders with proven success in opening new markets with enterprise-level SaaS to be a major contributor to our growth.”

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a Swiss company founded in 2007. Operating as a technology provider with a global footprint, we empower our customers to focus on innovation and market growth to accelerate business value while we provide the latest technology with our no-code platform Innoveo Skye®, in just weeks, not years.

Innoveo Skye® is a no-code platform for both technical and non-technical users to configure and launch applications up to 10 times faster than traditional development.

With a rapidly expanding global footprint, Innoveo’s main offices are in Zurich, New York, Hong Kong, Budapest, and Valencia. Innoveo is a trusted provider for some of the world’s largest insurance companies across 5 continents, with its platform, Innoveo Skye®, as well as in banking and real estate.

For more information visit: www.innoveo.com. For inquiries please write to marketing@innoveo.com



