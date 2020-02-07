Green Globe Gold Awarded to Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort

Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort

Green Globe has awarded Gold status to Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort marking five years of certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort is a luxurious 5-star beachfront hotel situated on Bávaro beach in Punta Cana. All rooms boast spectacular sea views at one of the 10 best beaches in the world.

Javier Cordero, Director of Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort said, “I consider that environmental sustainability must be a priority in tourism development because tourism is a huge and extensive industry. It is found throughout the world, so its social, economic and environmental impacts are also felt globally. These impacts can be either positive or negative, depending on whether they benefit or cause harm. Usually sustainable tourism attempts to have minimal negative impacts, minimize damage and maximize economic benefits. In general, ecotourism tries to extend the positive impacts through a special focus on conservation, benefits for host populations and the education of visitors.”

“All of the Team at our resort are very proud of achieving our Gold Certification. We look forward to continuing our sustainability efforts and improving our overall performance.”

The property achieved an outstanding compliance score of 92% in recognition of efforts made in accordance with its sustainable practices.

Elimination of Single-use plastic

The main achievement introduced at Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort in 2019, which will continue during 2020, is the elimination of all non-recyclable plastics. The use of plastic bottled water has been phased out in all food and beverage outlets and replaced with glass bottles and water dispensers. Five-gallon reusable water containers are now used to refill 1-liter glass bottles as needed. In guest rooms, plastic coffee stirrers have been replaced with wooden ones and laundry bags have been changed to paper bags.

Preventative Maintenance Program

Effective energy and water management practices are in place to ensure the delivery of basic services within the property. To reduce energy usage, the resort currently utilizes heat generated from boilers to supply hot water to the laundry.

The Preventative Maintenance Program is also proving successful in regard to daily checks and servicing of facility equipment with regular attention paid to guest rooms and onsite support services.

Reducing Water Consumption

Water sourcing at the resort is sustainable and does not adversely affect environmental flows. Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort has closed loop systems that include black, grey and cyclical systems to minimize usage and maximize efficiency. The wastewater treatment facility operates at an optimum level using sustainable practices that decrease electricity usage and incorporates natural processes to lessen environmental impacts. Wastewater is diverted to natural containment areas for irrigation purposes.

