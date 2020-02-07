April Neill Public Relations Receives 2020 Best of Plainfield Award

April Neill Public Relations Proud Recipient of Plainfield's Best Awards April Neill Public Relations Promotes G4G Gear Drive at Schaumburg Boomer's April Neill, CEO/Founder April Neill PR

Plainfield Award Program Honors the Achievement

We pride ourselves on bringing value and service to each and every client and project and we're deeply committed to giving back and doing good work and making the world a better place.” — April Neill

PLAINFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- April Neill Public Relations has been selected for the 2020 Best of Plainfield Award in the Public Relations Services category by the Plainfield Award Program.Each year, the Plainfield Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Plainfield area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Plainfield Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Plainfield Award Program and data provided by third parties."We're thrilled to be selected for Plainfield's Best of 2020 for Public Relations Services," says April Neill PR CEO & Founder, April Neill. "We pride ourselves on bringing value and service to each and every client and project and we're deeply committed to giving back and doing good work and making the world a better place.""I'm a strong believer in giving back and have had the pleasure of joining ChiroMission trips to the Dominican Republic and Haiti where I assisted a team of Doctors who brought chiropractic care to villagers and funds for an orphanage for abandoned children," says Neill. "I've also had the honor of providing PR support to local youth charity, Gear for Goals and Dreamweaver International over the last 7 years.April Neill has 20+ years of marketing & PR experience delivering creative solutions to help small businesses and non-profits build brand awareness and gain market share. She currently serves as CEO of April Neill Public Relations and she's passionate about helping small businesses build brand awareness and tell their brand stories. She also loves to write and has contributed to NBC Chicago's Inc. Well Blog.To learn more about April Neill Public Relations, visit https://aprilneillprblog.com . Follow April Neill on Facebook and Twitter @AprilNeillPR.About Plainfield Award ProgramThe Plainfield Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Plainfield area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Plainfield Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.About April Neill PRA boutique public relations firm based in Plainfield, Illinois, April Neill PR specializes in digital and traditional public relations and marketing, copywriting, blogging, social media management, email marketing and Google Ads. April Neill can be reached via email at aprilneill@gmail.com.SOURCE: Plainfield Award Program



