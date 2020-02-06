JustFly on Glasses That Can Cure Travel Sickness

Seetroën the world’s first glasses said to cure travel sickness.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Travel sickness, also known as motion sickness or kinetosis, is more common than many travelers know. It can happen while traveling by car, boat, plane, train or perhaps while riding a bike or skateboard. This prompted French car manufacturer, Citroën, to create Seetroën—the world’s first glasses said to cure travel sickness.The impact of technology on travel can’t be understated; airlines, airports, hotels and customers have benefited tremendously. These peculiar looking glasses are yet another example of how technology is revolutionizing the way the world experiences travel More on Travel Sickness:Travel sickness is the feeling of discomfort or actual illness people get when the body can’t make sense of movement felt in the inner ear relative to the motion they see. To put it simply, the brain receives conflicting signals from the eyes and ears.As a result of travel sickness, roughly 33% of people are likely to experience dizziness, nausea and light-headedness. Others experience pale skin, sweating, vomiting, headaches, sleepiness and anxiety as well. In fact, most people are susceptible to travel sickness if the intensity of movement is strong enough. It’s also more common in women and children.How Do Travel Sickness Glasses Work?First, an important distinction. Although they’re called glasses, technically speaking, they have no lenses.According to the official Seetroën website, “Initially developed for sea travel, Seetroën glasses use Boarding Ring™ technology developed by a French start-up company. This patented and tested paramedical solution has an efficacy rating of 95%.Equipped with moving liquid in the rings around the eyes, both along the frontal axis (right/left) and sagittal axis (front/back), the glasses recreate the horizon line to resolve the conflict between the senses that cause motion sickness.For the design of the glasses, Citroën called on 5.5, a collective design studio based in Paris, which has incorporated the Brand’s fresh, simple and ergonomic style. The result is a pair of glasses with a high-tech look in white soft-touch plastic.”Do the Seetroën Glasses Actually Work?The Seetroën glasses were designed to be effective on all major modes of transportation. Travelers simply need to wear the glasses when they feel travel sickness symptoms. After 10 to 12 minutes, the glasses help recalibrate the eyes, inner ear and brain to focus better while moving.Monica Stott, an avid traveler who routinely deals with travel sickness, and also founder and editor of The Travel Hack wrote the following as a part of her Seetroën product review, “Now I’m probably as surprised as you are here but … yes, they actually did seem to work!”Once symptoms have subsided, the glasses can be taken off, allowing passengers to go back to reading or enjoying smart devices while in transit. However, the Seetroën glasses have one drawback. Currently, they can exclusively be worn by children of 10 years and up, as well as adults.Travel sickness has been affecting travelers for as long as people have been traveling. Like many other travel-friendly innovations, the Seetroën glasses are changing the way people explore the world, in a very significant way. Technology plays an important role in travel, and inventions like these are a reminder of why.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.