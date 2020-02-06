RepairDesk Announces the Launch of RepairDesk Payments

RepairDesk RepairDesk Payment

RepairDesk, a repair shop POS software company, has announced plans to launch its own payment processing service called RepairDesk Payments.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATE, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepairDesk Payments will bring many conveniences to repair store owners who use services like Square to collect payments from their customers. The service will be officially launched on February 7, 2020, and will be available to customers in the U.S. on launch day.RepairDesk CEO Usman Butt, while highlighting the features of RepairDesk Payments, said, “RepairDesk Payments aims to offer, first and foremost, a great degree of convenience for repair shop owners. There will be no monthly fees or contracts for RepairDesk Payments. Users will simply have to make a one-time payment to acquire the terminal, and will be offered a flat processing rate for each transaction in contrast to the variable rate from other processors.”RepairDesk Payments will have an average processing time of 2 seconds. The terminal will also support payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, so repair stores can choose to pay using the built-in NFC reader.“The dedicated terminal will be available at a subsidized cost of $120, which will be a one-time payment. All major credit cards will be supported, with equal rates for each one, so repair stores will not have to worry about choosing one card over the other,” added Usman.The service will also allow repair stores to add a promotional image to the terminal and represent their business, offer tipping, display cart items on it, and take signatures from their customers electronically. There will also be no cancellation charges for when businesses decide to discontinue the service.You can learn more about the service by visiting the RepairDesk website, or by emailing them at support@repairdesk.co.



