You Know What They Say: Branding, Branding, Branding...

May Habib, co-founder and CEO of Qordoba Anees Haidri, Director of Vertical Strategy for Retail, Zebra Technologies

Branding and name recognition is critical in today's rapidly evolving business world.

Our study found that 75 percent of shoppers are willing to pay for delivery — with approximately one-third willing to fork out for same day.” — Anees Haidri, Director of Vertical Strategy for Retail, Zebra Technologies

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Establishing a brand and image are an integral part of a company's success but sometimes the market changes, the new 'product' loses its market excitement and a decision is made to revive it. Fotis Georgiadis steps in to help in these cases and recently interviewed May Habib, co-founder and CEO of Qordoba, regarding this very topic.Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.We went through a rebrand about a year ago and it was super successful. It started with words. Yes, we’re a product about words, but I do believe that a rebrand for anyone begins with words. For us, we started by thinking and asking around internally, “If our company was a person, what words would describe us?”So, strategies on how I think companies can re-energize their brand and image:1. Find your owners. And I mean the people in your company who think like owners. We’re lucky because we’re a startup and the vast majority of our colleagues think like owners, but that isn’t the case at many companies. So find your internal owners and ask them to participate in the rebrand in a very conscious way.2. Begin with the words. Solidify the story that you want to be told and what you want people to learn from that. Know what you want your first employee and your more recent employee to learn. Know what you want visitors to your site and users of your product to learn. Know what you want investors and friends to learn. Just solidify your story.3. Test your story internally, with people that weren’t part of the process, to make sure it resonates for them. Be explicit about what the words are supposed to mean and how they contribute to your story. Gather feedback. Ask people what’s best about the existing brand story and what they’d like to change. Check out the complete interview here Not only is branding imperative, but being able to keep the brand alive through market cycles. As we saw above, sometimes this involves re-branding, other times, it involves being able to adapt to the world around you. Anees Haidri, Director of Vertical Strategy for Retail, Zebra Technologies was recently interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis. They discussed the retail market and where things are headed, what companies will need to do to stay competitive and more:Can you share 5 examples of how retail companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to shop?At your pleasure shopping.Retailers will continue to find easier ways for customers to get access to their catalog and make a purchase. Our 12th annual Global Shopper Study found that online purchases will increase 8 percent in the next 5 years. Additionally, mobile phone access is starting to take over computer-based access and soon, other tools like home assistants and subscriptions will gain mainstream traction. Finally, it’s fair to assume that virtual reality tools will someday make the experience of walking to a store or store fronts from anywhere possible.Delivery on your terms.Retailers will continue to push the envelope on how to get the customer their product exactly how and when they want it (including returns). Most retailers already support the ability to buy online and pickup in a store but those are becoming even more convenient with locker or curbside pickup. Additionally, delivery to a location versus your home or even straight to your garage or refrigerator is becoming available. Next up is autonomous delivery. All of the options will be at the timing you want, including same day. Interestingly, our study found that 75 percent of shoppers are willing to pay for delivery — with approximately one-third willing to fork out for same day.Just for you selection.Retailers are already finding ways online to help shoppers make the buying choice that’s best for them by providing ratings, reviews and alternative/additive products that they might like. This will expand greatly as retailers get better and better at using data to help shoppers, and this means products on the shelf in stores will be more tailored to an individual’s personal community, and prices or promotions to that specific shopper. The best brands will make shoppers feel like they have their own personal shopper, allowing customers to focus on just reaping the value of their purchase. Read the rest of this fascinating interview here Some excellent reading on the retail subject available here Technology is ever changing, and along with these changes, come growing pains. The retail sector is currently going through a massive change as discussed in the above interview. Fotis Georgiadis is helping companies strengthen their brand and image to survive the evolution we are seeing today. Whether it be re-branding or new product launch, Fotis Georgiadis' skills can help get it noticed.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.