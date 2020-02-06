Wise Agent CRM Releases New Real Estate Property Flyer Tool

Wise Agent Releases New Property Flyer Tool

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate CRM Wise Agent has launched its completely updated Real Estate Property Flyer tool.

Real Estate professionals using Wise Agent CRM now have the ability to create instant Listing Flyers made from an extensive library of updated industry-proven templates.

Property details from listings are automatically inserted into flyers from the user’s Property List, allowing agents to make marketing flyers for listing in mere moments.

Flyers can be customized with Agent info, photos, and company colors. Wise Agent’s flyer tool takes agents through a simple-to-use customization process in steps to create a modern, stylish Marketing Flyer.

“After focusing on AI and bots for the last few feature releases, our team saw a need to take a step back and focus on a basic function that real estate agents use every single time they get a listing. Now our members can create sleek property flyers through a more simplified creation process”, said Brandon Wise, CEO, and Founder of Wise Agent.

Agents utilizing the CRM platform will be able to forego the cost of additional real estate flyer design tools since the cost of the flyer tool is included in the monthly subscription cost of the platform.

Real Estate Flyers remain an effective marketing tool when targeting specific areas and creating name recognition as a neighborhood market authority.

Wise Agent; a leading contact relationship management platform, provides Real Estate Professionals with a complete contact & transaction management system and also includes a full marketing suite that includes Landing Pages, Lead Automation, Video Texting, Drip Campaigns and much more.

For more information on Wise Agent’s Property Flyer tool follow this link to Wise Agent’s blog: https://wiseagent.com/blog/create-eye-catching-real-estate-flyers-with-wise-agent-crm-

How to Create Property Flyers in Wise Agent



