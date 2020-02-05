MINT Social Voted Best Social Networking and Online Media Firm by AZFoothills.com

Mint Social Wins Best Social Networking and Online Media Firm for 2020

Scottsdale AZ-Based Social Media Marketing Company MINT Social Wins Back-to-Back "Best of the Valley" Annual Award by Arizona Foothills Magazine.

This back-to-back recognition from the voters in Arizona is social proof that a properly implemented social media strategy delivers results.” — Matthew O’Brien

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINT Social has been recognized as the Best Social Networking and Online Media Firm by AZ Foothills Magazine. Known as an innovative online company, clients have long known that MINT Social is one of the best online marketing companies in the Valley. MINT Social is a back-to-back winner by also notching a win in the same category in 2019.“This back-to-back recognition from the voters in Arizona is social proof that a properly implemented social media strategy delivers results,” says MINT Social CEO Matthew O’Brien. “MINT Social is honored to be recognized for its excellence in online marketing by popular vote using social media,” added Shannon Bradley, Digital Media Director at MINT Social.MINT Social launched in 2008 as a social media marketing and online branding company. Their unique approach to online marketing is centered on accelerating successes and failures.“Every business we work with is unique, yet our collective experiences help gives us the foresight for building a predictive approach to digital marketing success, we call this “truth” mapping. How we get here is through an iterative process of failure hacking…failing fast to accelerate success,” says Matthew O’Brien. “We learn from every digital marketing campaign we launch to guide us to the true path of marketing success for your business. This is the foundation of digital intelligence where success is predictable, achievable and repeatable.”MINT Social will be featured in the April 2020 issue of Arizona Foothills Magazine along with all of the other 2020 Best of Our Valley winners. The April issue is a tell-all guide to the best people and places in the Valley of the Sun, as chosen by its residents.Since 1997, Arizona Foothills Magazine has celebrated the Valley’s most influential people. Arizona Foothills Magazine and AZFoothills.com are dedicated to providing resourceful information on dining, entertainment, homes, fashion, culture, and events in Arizona. The monthly publication has featured everything from the finest resorts and travel destinations to shopping and beauty to fabulous eateries and places to live.Each year AZFoothills.com asks readers what their favorites are, offering thousands of options chosen by nominations, editors, and focus groups. The Best of Our Valley contest is answered with hundreds of thousands of votes that determine the Valley’s favorites. You can see the full list of winners for the 2020 Best of Our Valley contest on the Arizona Foothills website As a thank you for receiving this Best of our Valley award, we are offering for a limited time, Free Access to our Digital Marketing Intelligence Reports for:1) Local SEO Audit2) Online Reputation & Social Prowess Score3) Mobile ROI Report Find out how much new business you can gain in 2020 from your online presence with these three Digital Marketing Intelligence tools.About MINT SocialMINT Social is a boutique social media marketing and online branding company based in Arizona that establishes a presence for businesses in the fastest-growing segment of the Internet. Incorporating a social media campaign into your existing marketing strategy, or helping you define and create your strategy, MINT Social utilizes content marketing, brand development, and reputation management to build your online presence and clientele. For more information on working with MINT Social, contact us today at http://www.mintsocial.com/



