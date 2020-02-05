WISH HOSTS FREEDOM EVENT WITH "GROOMED" AUTHOR ELIZABETH MELENDEZ FISHER GOOD

Renowned Author Kicks Off in DC with Book Launch and Learn Freedom Event with Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this week, Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good, a Harper Collins Author and Co-Founder/CEO of The Selah Way Foundation and Selah Freedom, spoke to students about what freedom truly means and about her book launch. Using her own story of abuse, family tragedy, and rebellion, Elizabeth guides readers of her new book Groomed to the understanding that grooming is oftentimes subtle, but it's always life-altering.Elizabeth has been highlighted and described as, “Part healer, part businesswoman, all resolve—if Selah Freedom is bringing light into the darkness, as the slogan says, then she is the one behind the megawatt.” She is the recipient of the prestigious New York City Global Business Leader Award and Tampa Bay Businesswoman of the Year Award. It is clear that she deserved these awards after she shared her story with over forty attendees last night.Along with Elizabeth Melendez Fischer Good, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton spoke to guests. After speaking on the house floor, she rushed to the event to show her support for a cause that is extremely important today. Eleanor is serving her fifteenth term as the Congresswoman for the District of Columbia, is the Chair of the House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, while also serving on the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.Before her congressional service, President Jimmy Carter appointed Norton to serve as the first woman to chair the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She came to Congress as a national figure who had been a civil rights and feminist leader, tenured professor of law, and board member at three Fortune 500 companies. Congresswoman Norton has been named one of the 100 most important American women in one survey and one of the most powerful women in Washington in another. The Congresswoman's work for full congressional voting representation and for full democracy for the people of the District of Columbia continues her lifelong struggle for universal human and civil rights.“Ms. Good is an incredible human being with an incredible story to share with us. WISH is proud to host this Freedom Event an opening awareness for our WISH interns,” said Jean-Marie Leonard, vice president of student engagement. “WISH holds many programs each semester that open awareness and provide professional development for our college interns, many of whom are experiencing Washington, D.C. for the first time.”Having the opportunity to hear these two inspiring women speak is what makes the WISH experience so unique. Events like this allow WISH students to learn from successful individuals, allowing them to achieve anything they set their minds to. Each attendee last night received a signed copy of Groomed. They will be some of the first people to read the book since its release earlier this week. One hundred percent of the proceeds of Groomed sales, benefit Selah's mission to end sex trafficking.-30-ABOUT WISH:For over 25 years, WISH has been the leading intern housing and residential life services provider in Washington D.C. WISH works with Colleges and Universities around the world to provide thousands of D.C. interns student housing for the terms needed whether it be fall, spring, summer or all year. Faculty housing, classrooms, conference rooms, and reception room are all available for WISH residents’ needs. For more information, go to www.internsdc.com



