HEALTH TRAVEL ADVISORY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (2019-nCoV) EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

SAMOA, February 4 - (UPDATE 4 FEBRUARY 2020); ALL TRAVELLERS ENTERING SAMOA MUST NOTE THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS:

1. A Special Health Declaration Form is required to be filled out by all travelling passengers inflight or on arrival in to Samoa.

2. Compulsory screening of all arriving passengers to Samoa is now in effect at all ports of entry.

3. All Travelers originating FROM or TRANSITING through;

(a) Mainland CHINA,

(b) HONG KONG

(c) MACAU

Must spend at least 14 days self-quarantine at country of last port that is free of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and must undergo medical clearance within (3) days prior to final route to Samoa. This must be their final stop before travelling to Samoa.

In the event you arrive within the 14 day period as noted above, You will be Returned to the country of last Port before arrival in to Samoa.

4. ALL Travellers Originating From or Transiting Through the listed countries and States in the table below are required to undergo medical examination by a Registered Medical Practitioner within (3) days before ARRIVAL. This medical clearance is required for check-in prior to issuing of boarding passes.

Country Confirmed Country Confirmed Country Confirmed Japan 20 Taiwan 10 Russia 2 Thailand 19 Vietnam 8 UK 2 Singapore 18 Malaysia 8 Finland 1 South Korea 15 France 6 Nepal 1 Germany 10 United Arab Emirates 5 Spain 1 USA- Specifically travelling from (California, Washington, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts) 11 Canada 4 Sri Lanka 1 India 3 Sweden 1 Italy 2 Philippines 2 Australia 12 Cambodia 1

5. Updated lists will be available every 2 days on the Government of Samoa and Samoa Ministry of Health websites.

6. All sea port entries will be screened at the quarantine buoy before the vessel docks at the wharf.

All TRAVELLERS OUT OF SAMOA:

1. It is strongly recommended that all persons intending to travel to China and any country affected by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus postpone their travel arrangements unless necessary.

2. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of 2019 Novel Coronavirus which include: fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties

3. Preventive measures should be adhered to at all times in the event that travel cannot be postponed.

For more information contact Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen on Phone: (685) 66503 / 7676015 or Email: robertt@health.gov.ws or Dr Sarah Brown email: sarahb@health.gov.ws