National Association of Women Sales Professionals names Jacqueline Rousseau-Anderson to its Board of Directors

Jackie Rousseau-Anderson

Organization supporting the success and promotion of female sales professionals adds growth expert to its board

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP), an organization supporting the success and promotion of female sales professionals, announced that it has named Jacqueline Rousseau-Anderson to its Board of Directors.

Cynthia Barnes, Founder and CEO of NAWSP said, "Jackie is known for working tirelessly to help support the advancement of women in their careers and personally understands the unique challenges of being a female sales executive. We're excited to have her on board as we focus on ensuring more women have access to our trainings and community."

Rousseau-Anderson is currently a Partner with ScaleHouse Consulting, working with founders, executive teams and investment firms to drive growth in their businesses. Prior to ScaleHouse, Jackie served as Simmons Research's Chief Client Officer. In her role, she spearheaded the company's client-first strategy, running sales, client service and consulting.

"Cynthia has created a unique organization that truly supports women trying to reach the top 1 percent of the traditionally male-dominated sales industry," Rousseau-Anderson added. "Her unique perspective as a successful saleswoman herself has driven her to develop trainings and a community that specifically addresses what women need to be successful in their roles. I'm looking forward to helping introduce more women, and the companies looking to hire them, to the NAWSP organization."

About Jackie Rousseau-Anderson

Prior to joining Simmons, Jackie held various roles at Forrester Research. Jackie has served on several industry and charitable organization boards; she often speaks at industry events and lectures at a variety of universities. www.scalehouse.consulting

About NAWSP

NAWSP was founded in 2016 with the goal of helping women succeed in the traditionally male dominated world of sales. The organization supports women with tactical training to develop the skills and strengths they need to succeed with the support of a national organization of over 14,700 like-minded sales professionals. All of the trainings are developed for women, by women to address the unique challenges women face while amplifying their innate strengths. Members have access to in-person meetings and a one-of-a-kind online community among other resources. The organization is supported by numerous companies like Michelin, Toyota, and Blend that recognize the value of diversity. www.nawsp.org







