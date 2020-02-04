Coalition of Non-profits work against Human Trafficking at the Big Games in Florida

Service Animal Milo provides joy with volunteers

Chicagoland non-profit contacts over 3,000 human trafficking victims resulting in 17 rescues to date with more expected in the coming days.

The big games may be over, but it leaves lasting effects, our team is still working hard with survivors who have been abandoned by their pimps or forced to move to the next big event under duress.” — Dr. Denardo Ramos

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL—The non-profit group Rahab's Daughters and a team of 18 volunteers are working to rescue and support survivors of human trafficking at the Super Bowl in Miami.

This is the 6th year that Rahab's Daughters has traveled to the Super Bowl, and the first time the group has also traveled to the Pro Bowl, hosted this year in Orlando.

When Rahab's Daughters arrive on location, they begin by dividing up the sector maps identifying brothels, massage parlors, strip clubs, and other suspected human trafficking locales. The ground team then seeks to get the anti-human trafficking hotline’s number into as many hands as possible.

Rahab’s Daughters volunteers distributed the following items at possible trafficking sites:

● 5,000 roses with the hotline number for help

● 2,500 camera covers to protect the online identity and help prevent human trafficking

● 2,000 tissue bags with the hotline number

● 300 toiletry bags

When the team is able to make contact with over 4,000 victims of human trafficking that resulted in 55 face-to-face meetings with potential rescues. Rahab’s Daughters co-founder and Chair of the Board and Human Trafficking Survivor, Sharmila (Sam) Wijeyakumar says “ It’s so hard to watch them walk away from help due to lack of trust and I always have an imprint in my head of the ones that walk away, but we are blessed to have rescued so many to date. We will continue our efforts until the phone lines stop ringing.”

This year, Rahab's Daughters has partnered with organizations from Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami, and Virginia to provide rescue services in Orlando and Miami.

The Convergence Resource Center from Milwaukee provides client-focused, trauma-informed care for trafficking survivors, including education and training for community organizations and service providers, had a call center & provided ground teams.

Focus Martial Arts (IL) provides self-defense classes to help prevent potential human trafficking providing ground teams.

The Village Church of Bartlett (IL) provided volunteers and food for the 24-hour call center.

MITRE, not-for-profit research, and development company provided a tool that tracks illicit online discussions and flags the data for law enforcement. MITRE's Hermes Project team, based in McLean, Virginia, created the technology to target the trafficking of people, weapons and drugs.

Ground Secure, part of the 611 networks, working to provide a faith-based network of resources nationally for survivors & provided ground teams.

They are further supported by remote call center teams in Illinois & Wisconsin that run 24/7 to make phone or text contact with potential victims. Some of the hardest parts of what our teams deal with are those survivors who are just too terrified to leave their situation. This year we met three young ladies in their late teens/ early 20's who were brought in to work the big game in Miami and were then abandoned when they failed to meet their quota, however, the leverage the trafficker has over them is so strong they are too scared to work with law enforcement or accept more than a meal for help. Dr. Denardo Ramos the Executive Director of Rahab's Daughters says "The big games may be over, but it leaves lasting effects, for example, our coalition team is still working hard with survivors who have been abandoned by their pimps or who are being forced to move to the next big event under duress."

You can help us send them to a safe place by donating.

