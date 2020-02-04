Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FREELAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listeners of this radio program are likely familiar with a quote from Gandhi “Be the change you want to see in this world.” For over 20 years, Janet M Harvey has been taking that concept to a whole new level and it’s a reason why she was named one of our Women Making a Difference in America. Janet provides the tools and coaching methodology that enable individuals, business owners and other coaches to achieve something better—not only for the self, but for their surrounding work teams, families and communities. The ripple effect of the positive change ultimately motivates all of humanity.

Janet is the founder and President of InviteCHANGE, a consultancy that guides us all on how to make a conscious decision to change, to live coachlike every day, and to achieve a state of generative wholeness. Janet and her firm have summed up those heady concepts in 3 simple words that form the new InviteCHANGE tagline: Be. Choose. Cause. Be is about the desire to become a better person and leader. Choose is the how: I know what I want but how can I get to my goals? What are the daily practices? Cause is the why: the reason we choose to make a difference, the desire to accelerate big agendas and social causes.

Janet and her teams are working hard right now mapping out an amazing transformative experience; a conference that will take place September 9th through 11th in Miami Florida. It will unite leaders from different social causes (e.g. community health and climate emergency) with professional coaches that have the ability to affirm, amplify and accelerate their work. Together, they will take small steps to solve big problems, and help create the world we want. At a time when many people feel isolated and powerless in the face of big things, coaches and coaching principles can help us all become more aware, respectful, inclusive, and resilient, and live with greater satisfaction and vitality.

Janet Harvey’s impact on the business world dates back more than 30 years ago. It began when she unexpectedly had to lead a corporate team out from the brink of disaster. She used her acquired knowledge, experience and wisdom to become an executive development coach and “a coach’s coach.” The tools and programs Janet introduced have shaped the coaching industry. Time and again she has nurtured a leadership style that optimizes relationships, efficiency and productivity across the enterprise, while helping the leaders to stay true to their nature and purpose. Once they see what works and feel good about it, they want to keep going, and chip away at the artificial barrier we create between our personal and professional lives. These actions help us to become more happy, successful and whole.

