For Valentine’s Day: Supportiv Adds Real-World Pointers For Any Relationship to Article Collection
Find topics that speak to your personal experience at supportiv.com/relationships, with new content and new peers to connect with on each visit.
Pouria Mojabi, Supportiv Co-Founder, shares his take on relationships, especially at this time of year: “So many of us pressure ourselves to be in a relationship, that we may forget what a healthy relationship looks like. We may never have had a good model for dating, or we may have been scarred by past romantic experiences. Your past never disqualifies you from safe, loving relationships. You just might want some tips and support along the way.”
Supportiv Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk continues: “We might feel disconnected and alone while partnered up. Or, we may be considering leaving a partner who is no longer healthy for us. Whatever your relationship situation, you’ll find an article to help.”
Relationship challenges covered include:
Spending Valentine’s Day Alone
Serial Monogamy: Definition, Pros, and Cons
When And How To Break Up With A Friend
Trauma Bonding: What It Is And How To Avoid It
Why Do I Push People Away? 5 Reasons and How To Stop
An Emotional Affair: Definition, Signs, and What To Do Next
How To Move On From A Friendship Breakup, In 6 Steps
When To End A Relationship: Signs You Should Leave
Controlling Behavior: Signs, Causes, and What To Do About It
31 Songs About Cheating and Being Cheated On
Help A Friend Through A Breakup With These Techniques
Still Love Your Ex? It’s Normal, But You Can Stop The Pain
Why You Can Feel Lonely In A Relationship, And What To Do
Signs and Effects of a Toxic Relationship: The Complete Guide
How To Stop Thinking About Someone: 10 Steps
Supportiv has already helped over 220,000 users feel less lonely, inadequate, angry, sad, broken, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly, and free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com.
