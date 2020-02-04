For Valentine’s Day: Supportiv Adds Real-World Pointers For Any Relationship to Article Collection

Photo Credit: Clara @ Pexels

BERKELEY, CA, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the peer support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support for whatever’s on your mind – from breakups to friendships, family conflict to depression, and anxiety to self-help – shares its latest addition to the articles collection, giving readers tools and perspective to deal with any relationship struggle.Pouria Mojabi, Supportiv Co-Founder, shares his take on relationships, especially at this time of year: “So many of us pressure ourselves to be in a relationship, that we may forget what a healthy relationship looks like. We may never have had a good model for dating, or we may have been scarred by past romantic experiences. Your past never disqualifies you from safe, loving relationships. You just might want some tips and support along the way.”Supportiv Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk continues: “We might feel disconnected and alone while partnered up. Or, we may be considering leaving a partner who is no longer healthy for us. Whatever your relationship situation, you’ll find an article to help.”Relationship challenges covered include:Spending Valentine’s Day AloneSerial Monogamy: Definition, Pros, and ConsWhen And How To Break Up With A FriendTrauma Bonding: What It Is And How To Avoid ItWhy Do I Push People Away? 5 Reasons and How To StopAn Emotional Affair: Definition, Signs, and What To Do NextHow To Move On From A Friendship Breakup, In 6 StepsWhen To End A Relationship: Signs You Should LeaveControlling Behavior: Signs, Causes, and What To Do About It31 Songs About Cheating and Being Cheated OnHelp A Friend Through A Breakup With These TechniquesStill Love Your Ex? It’s Normal, But You Can Stop The PainWhy You Can Feel Lonely In A Relationship, And What To DoSigns and Effects of a Toxic Relationship: The Complete GuideHow To Stop Thinking About Someone: 10 StepsFind topics that speak to your personal experience at supportiv.com/relationships, with new content and new peers to connect with on each visit.Supportiv has already helped over 220,000 users feel less lonely, inadequate, angry, sad, broken, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly, and free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com



