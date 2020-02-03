Valley Drug and Compounding Pharmacy Selected Advanced Smart Lockers from Package Nexus

Package Nexus Pharmacy Smart Lockers Package Nexus Smart Lockers Smart Lockers 2.0

Valley Drug And Compounding decided to invest in the future by streamlining and automating the last mile delivery to their patients by utilizing Package Nexus.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley Drug And Compounding have been serving many communities of California for over 28 years. The company has taken on the role of improving California's health care by providing fast and personalized service by processing close to 100,000 custom and personalized prescriptions a year. This market segment is extremely under-served due to stringent enforcement of regulations. Being a compounding specialty pharmacy allows Valley Drug And Compounding Pharmacy to create personalized and custom medication to meet not only the needs of patients but also their pets.Valley Drug And Compounding works closely with other pharmacies and pet stores across California and is currently offering a unique same day service and the next day delivery to their distribution centers from Northern to Southern California. Now Valley Drug And Compounding has decided to invest in the future by streamlining and automating the last mile delivery to their patients by utilizing Advanced Smart Lockers from Package Nexus. Valley Drug And Compounding Pharmacy is aiming to increase same store sales, including cross-sell potential, increased revenue, decreasing cost of operations, while providing the best delivery service to their customers.One of the key factors for Valley Drug and Compounding Pharmacy management was to choose a system that is high-tech, reliable, and can operate independently and wouldn't require constant attention from the store staff. They were interested in a partnership with a technology leader in the Smart Locker industry that can automate the last mile delivery of their prescriptions by fully integrating Smart Lockers into their order processing systems.About Package NexusPackage Nexus ( https://packagenexus.com ) is the global technology leader and provider of Smart Lockers for efficient and simplified package management for the multifamily communities, retailers, pharmacies, groceries, universities, corporate offices, and more. Package Nexus’ unique solutions help property, store, and office managers to improve their operations, reduce operating cost, and increase customer satisfaction at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions throughout North and South America.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.