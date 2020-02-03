Aquity Named Category Leader for Medical Transcription Services by KLAS Research for Second Consecutive Year

Aquity Solutions has been recognized by KLAS Research as the 2020 transcription service Category Leader for the second consecutive year.

CARY, NC, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquity Solutions, a leading clinical documentation and health information management services company, has been recognized by KLAS Research as the 2020 transcription service Category Leader. This marks the second consecutive year Aquity has been recognized by their clients through independent market research as the top transcription service provider in the healthcare industry. Based exclusively on client feedback, KLAS annually recognizes Category Leaders for helping healthcare professionals provide better care.“We’ve made significant investments over the years to ensure quality results and customer satisfaction,” noted Regina Buchwald, VP of Aquity’s transcription services division. “Our quality, security, and client satisfaction measures are unmatched, and we continue to strive for additional improvements. In such a competitive market, we’re proud to set the bar for what should be expected. KLAS rankings are important to our clients and we put a lot of emphasis on performing well against their expectations.”“Medical transcription continues to be a vital part of the middle revenue cycle process, and we are honored to again be ranked as the top performer by KLAS and our customers,” added Jason Kolinoski, Aquity’s COO. “Our scalable, flexible and customer-oriented solutions measurably improve clinical productivity and efficiency. This is especially true in specialties less adaptive to alternative documentation methods or for clients with non-standard workflows driven by unique technology restrictions. Our experience, mature processes and global advantages continue to earn business away from our competition. This KLAS recognition confirms our clients recognize us for delivering better value and better results than anyone else in the market.”“Earning the top ranking from KLAS again this year is particularly rewarding,” concurred Kashyap Joshi, Aquity’s CEO. “Being able to launch as an independent services firm last February while not only maintaining but improving on our client scores speaks volumes about our team, especially as we further scaled our global resources. I am very proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to our continued success.”About AquityAquity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, Aquity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, and interim management services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. Aquity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/ About KLASKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com.



