American Fidelity Announces AF Teacher Fellowship

2019 American Fidelity Teacher Fellows

American Fidelity is bringing back the AF Teacher Fellowship to give teachers the opportunity to gain real-life experience in IT while earning extra money.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity is bringing back the AF Teacher Fellowship for a third year. The program gives teachers the opportunity to gain real-life experience in IT at American Fidelity while earning extra money this summer. They can then take this experience back to the classroom to help students learn about and prepare for careers in technology.Applications are open to third through 12th grade STEM teachers in Oklahoma and are due by March 4, 2020. The selected candidates will work in American Fidelity’s software development, IT security, data or technical infrastructure areas for the summer, earning a corporate IT salary. Plus, they’ll receive a $2,000 stipend to use for their classrooms upon completion of the program.“I teach kindergarten through fourth grade. Being able to learn coding and take that back to the classroom is beneficial, especially if I create an afterschool program,” said James Gibbs, STEM teacher and AF Teacher Fellow 2019.“I teach bio, not computers, but the logic behind programming is very important and I can create lessons to teach logic based on what I’ve learned about programming at American Fidelity,” said Miranda Hannon, biology and environmental science teacher and AF Teacher Fellow 2019.Interested teachers can find more information and apply at https://americanfidelity.com/teacher-fellowship Hear what some of the other 2019 AF Teacher Fellows had to say about their experiences.



