Effective Flag

20 veterans commit suicide every day and this is unacceptable

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCG Richardson Consulting Group announces VCPP - Veterans CBD Preferred Program.CBD and Veterans were made to be together. 18 to 22 Veterans commit suicide everyday. 11 to 20 percent are experiencing PTSD.Our veterans are being over prescribed with narcotics and opiods and in most cases they are not effective and having an adverse effect.Current meds being taken include Tricyclic antidepressant, fluoxetine, sertraline and citalopram.Veterans are developing insomnia, skin rashes, headaches, joint and muscle pain, stomach upset, nausea, diarrhea or reduced blood clotting capacity.CBD is providing relief from SUDs substance use disorder, PTSD, TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), Depression , Suicide, Chronic pain and Amputations.Veterans affected by the opoid epidemic has led to homelessness and destruction in communities across America. CBD is often called Gods new miracle cure is helping veterans suffering from illnesses restore hope. CBD has helped those afflicted with cancer, epilepsy, anxiety, depression, pain and many many other ailments.The VCPP is saving lives.

Save Our Veterans



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.