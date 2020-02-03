Athena Racing Wins the Prestigious “Outstanding Engineering Project” Awarded by the San Diego County Engineers Council

Athena Racing wins the Engineering Project of the Year Award from the San Diego Engineers Council in celebration of #EngineersWeek

In celebration of "Engineering Week" Athena Racing is awarded the prestigious “Outstanding Engineering Project” award for its STEM education program.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate "Engineering Week" five awards are being granted to outstanding leaders and educators in San Diego. For its unique, one-of-a-kind, STEM education program the inaugural team of Athena Racing has been awarded the prestigious “Outstanding Engineering Project of the Year” for 2020.“We are honored to be included with such a decorated panel of engineering leaders,” said Founder & CEO, Loxley Browne. “This was merely a concept in April of last year that I quickly put into action. The support of our donors, sponsors and community partners has allowed us to bring a new teaching concept in a club format to young ladies in the San Diego region.” Past winners of this award include Cubic, Solar Turbines, Taylor Guitars, HP, Northrup Grumman and NAVAIR."To receive this award this early in our program’s growth reiterates to me how needed this type of exploration is to the young ladies who are planning their career path," said Browne. “There are too many under-represented women wanting to pursue jobs in STEM industries to ignore anymore. Our program brings together the young ladies who share the same love of a car – the engineering, designing and wrenching – and surrounds them with mentors and role models who can help them find their voice. Our team leads by example to inspire a younger generation, in elementary and middle school, to follow in our footsteps as we build towards a new future that includes women in the driver’s seat in the automotive, motorsport and transportation sectors.”This Olympian-like training program covers ten education tracks: driving, mechanics, safety, leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing, photography, public speaking, wellness, and etiquette. Similar to Scouting's Eagle Scout badge requirements; the team members master these tracks during their one-year of study. Experts from related industries and businesses volunteer with the team providing insights and training in their specialty. Athena's goal is to create learning experiences and opportunities for young women that increase their confidence and inspire them to pursue their passion in a STEM-driven world.“Engineers are changing the world all the time. Yet less than 15% of engineers are women. Athena Racing is a program that can greatly increase the visibility of young women in engineering and technology,” said Debra Kimberling, President of the San Diego County Engineering Council. “Seeing these young women on the racetrack, doing all the technical work and being amazingly competitive will have a profound impact. They are my role models and I am looking forward to celebrating all of their successes. Congratulations Athena Racing!About Athena Racing:Athena Racing is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education extracurricular non-profit focused on providing training and mentorship to young ladies in high school interested in pursuing innovative careers in the transportation, automotive and motorsports industry. Visit AthenaRacing.org to learn more.About San Diego County Engineers Council The San Diego County Engineering Council (SDCEC) is a non-profit umbrella organization that serves as a catalyst to bring local San Diego engineering society chapters and engineering educational institutions together to celebrate engineering achievements and promote outreach.###



