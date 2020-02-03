MISS CURACAO WON MISS TOURISM WORLDWIDE 2019

Top 5 winner of Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019

SINGAPORE, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019 held its coronation night on 22nd September 2019 where various delegates from across the country competed for the international crown. The evening concluded with the crowning of Mariana Pietersz of Curacao as the new queen at the conclusion. She succeeds and was crowned by Miss Tourism Worldwide 2018 Zara Carbonell.

Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019 was organised by Lumiere International Pageantry from Singapore, founded by Madam Justina Tan Quek. Mariana Pietersz was scouted by her national director Annick Eycken, CEO and founder of www.varuna.be.

The beauty performed with extreme sincerity and dedication and thus ended up winning the crown. She hails from Willemstad, Netherlands Antilles and currently lives in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She has completed her schooling from Kolegio Mons Willem Ellis and Maria Immaculata Lyceum Schools. Mariana along with being a beauty queen also works as a hospitality associate at I Amsterdam.

The newly crowned queen’s court includes –

First Runner-Up – Dorothy Cheung of China

Second Runner-Up – Inky Nicha of Thailand

Third Runner-Up – Maria Dorokhova of Russia

Fourth Runner-Up – Niki Sakamoto of Japan

All the beauties showcased their amazing runway skills and represented their respective nations with elegance and looked extremely beautiful in their shimmery evening gowns. A number of special awards were also presented at the competition –

Special Queen Ambassador Award:

Miss Japan

Miss Singapore

Subsidiary Award:

Miss Noble Beauty - Miss Japan

Miss Dazzling Beauty - Miss Belgium

Miss Heritage Beauty - Miss Thailand

Miss Eco Beauty - Miss Zambia

Miss World Peace - Miss Hong Kong

Miss Beautiful Body - Miss Curacao

Miss Lady Of Brilliancy - Miss Myanmar

Miss Ocean - Miss Australia

Miss Bikini - Miss Mexico

Miss Millennium - Miss Borneo

Miss Kindness - Miss England

Miss Woman of Empowerment - Miss Ghana

Miss Supermodel - Miss Tatarstan

Miss Best Smile - Miss Korea

Miss Goodwill - Miss France

Miss Photogenic - Miss Nepal

Miss Beautiful Skin - Miss Estonia

Miss Fashion Icon - Miss USA

Miss Inspirational - Miss South Africa

Miss Glamour - Miss India

Miss Congeniality - Miss Netherlands

Miss Best Catwalk - Miss Siberia

Miss Best Personality - Miss China

Miss Crowning Glory - Miss Singapore

Miss Social Media Queen - Miss Philippines

Best Talent - Miss Russia

Best National Costume - Miss Indonesia

Best Evening Gown - Miss Thailand

Queen of People Choice - Miss Mexico

Miss Friendship - Miss Malaysia

Miss Charity Queen - Miss Indonesia

Congratulations to all winners!

Miss Tourism Worldwide 2020, will be held in September 2020, Hosting country will be announcing soon to the public.

