MISS CURACAO WON MISS TOURISM WORLDWIDE 2019
Top 5 winner of Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019
SINGAPORE, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019 held its coronation night on 22nd September 2019 where various delegates from across the country competed for the international crown. The evening concluded with the crowning of Mariana Pietersz of Curacao as the new queen at the conclusion. She succeeds and was crowned by Miss Tourism Worldwide 2018 Zara Carbonell.
Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019 was organised by Lumiere International Pageantry from Singapore, founded by Madam Justina Tan Quek. Mariana Pietersz was scouted by her national director Annick Eycken, CEO and founder of www.varuna.be.
The beauty performed with extreme sincerity and dedication and thus ended up winning the crown. She hails from Willemstad, Netherlands Antilles and currently lives in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She has completed her schooling from Kolegio Mons Willem Ellis and Maria Immaculata Lyceum Schools. Mariana along with being a beauty queen also works as a hospitality associate at I Amsterdam.
The newly crowned queen’s court includes –
First Runner-Up – Dorothy Cheung of China
Second Runner-Up – Inky Nicha of Thailand
Third Runner-Up – Maria Dorokhova of Russia
Fourth Runner-Up – Niki Sakamoto of Japan
All the beauties showcased their amazing runway skills and represented their respective nations with elegance and looked extremely beautiful in their shimmery evening gowns. A number of special awards were also presented at the competition –
Special Queen Ambassador Award:
Miss Japan
Miss Singapore
Subsidiary Award:
Miss Noble Beauty - Miss Japan
Miss Dazzling Beauty - Miss Belgium
Miss Heritage Beauty - Miss Thailand
Miss Eco Beauty - Miss Zambia
Miss World Peace - Miss Hong Kong
Miss Beautiful Body - Miss Curacao
Miss Lady Of Brilliancy - Miss Myanmar
Miss Ocean - Miss Australia
Miss Bikini - Miss Mexico
Miss Millennium - Miss Borneo
Miss Kindness - Miss England
Miss Woman of Empowerment - Miss Ghana
Miss Supermodel - Miss Tatarstan
Miss Best Smile - Miss Korea
Miss Goodwill - Miss France
Miss Photogenic - Miss Nepal
Miss Beautiful Skin - Miss Estonia
Miss Fashion Icon - Miss USA
Miss Inspirational - Miss South Africa
Miss Glamour - Miss India
Miss Congeniality - Miss Netherlands
Miss Best Catwalk - Miss Siberia
Miss Best Personality - Miss China
Miss Crowning Glory - Miss Singapore
Miss Social Media Queen - Miss Philippines
Best Talent - Miss Russia
Best National Costume - Miss Indonesia
Best Evening Gown - Miss Thailand
Queen of People Choice - Miss Mexico
Miss Friendship - Miss Malaysia
Miss Charity Queen - Miss Indonesia
Congratulations to all winners!
Miss Tourism Worldwide 2020, will be held in September 2020, Hosting country will be announcing soon to the public.
Quek Siew Bee Justina
Lumiere International Pte Ltd
+65 9745 1072
email us here
Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019 crowning moment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.