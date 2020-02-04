Zane Lackey Joins the RangeForce Advisory Board

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, USA, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today RangeForce (www.rangeforce.com), provider of the industry’s most comprehensive simulation-based cybersecurity skills training platform, announced that Zane Lackey joins Chris Inglis and Charlie Miller as a member of the RangeForce Advisory Board.

Zane Lackey is the Co-Founder / Chief Security Officer at Signal Sciences and the author of Building a Modern Security Program (O’Reilly Media). He serves on multiple public and private advisory boards and is an investor in emerging cybersecurity companies. Prior to co-founding Signal Sciences, Zane led a security team at the forefront of the DevOps/Cloud shift as CISO of Etsy. He has been featured in notable media outlets such as the BBC, Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Forbes, Wired, and CNET. A frequent speaker at top industry conferences such as BlackHat, RSA, Velocity, OWASP, DevOpsDays, and has also given invited lectures at Facebook, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Microsoft, Carnegie Mellon University, and the Federal Trade Commission.

“Zane’s skill and experience will add immediate value to RangeForce’s cybersecurity training vision, particularly as it applies to cross-training existing security and IT staff. Add to that his passion for integrating security processes and best practices into DevOps, and you have perfect alignment between RangeForce’s solution strategy and Zane’s incredible wealth of knowledge," said RangeForce CEO Taavi Must. “We look forward to Zane’s guidance and insights as we build out our CyberSkills Training Platform and expand our SOC, Web Application Security, and DevOps training modules.”

"It is no secret that the cybersecurity industry has a shortfall of skilled workers numbering into the millions. Simply throwing more money at technology to overcome these shortfalls and the challenges we face protecting our company’s and customer’s data without also investing in training our teams is not going to work. I joined the RangeForce Advisory Board because I believe their approach to training cybersecurity and DevOps practitioners while delivering metrics-driven assessments of a team’s skills and capabilities is game-changing for our industry,” said Mr. Lackey. “I am honored to join the RangeForce Advisory Board and look forward to sharing my skills and experience with this great team to help them deliver on their mission of providing an effective and affordable way to increase the operational competency and proficiency of IT and cybersecurity professionals.”

The RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform will immerse customers in hands-on lessons that teach how to detect and respond to the latest cyber threats and system vulnerabilities. A cloud-based, on-demand, SaaS environment, the RangeForce platform recreates real-life targeted cyberattacks and teaches users how to identify and defend against them while providing team leads and CISO’s with comprehensive reporting to accurately identify employee skill levels and overall tea and competencies.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industries only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity defense training. Cyber and I.T. professionals from government, financial services, university, and hi-tech companies use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, training up there DevOps, IT and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show you where your expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process.



