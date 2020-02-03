David Kirshenbaum Joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director

David Kirshenbaum, Managing Director - Virtas Partners Virtas Partners logo

Experienced Venture Consulting Executive with Established Investor Network

David’s success in venture and start-up consulting, in operations and capital structuring, brings an added dimension to aligning our team to the success of our clients.” — Tim Czmiel, co-founder - Virtas Partners

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Kirshenbaum has joined Virtas Partners as Managing Director. Virtas Partners is an advisory firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including corporate restructurings, turnarounds, capital placements, IPOs and carve-outs.“We are excited to welcome David as a senior executive to our team,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel. “He has a wealth of experience as an owner/operator and investor in a multitude of companies and as a real estate executive and attorney. He also brings an established network of high-net-worth individuals and family offices as investors who can assist Virtas clients with their capital needs. David’s success in venture and start-up consulting, in operations and capital structuring, brings an added dimension to aligning our team to the success of our clients. He also adds significantly to our interim management and turnaround services as an experienced operations executive.”Czmiel added: “Most importantly, David has the right heart and is a perfect cultural fit into ‘the family’ at Virtas. He embodies the type of exceptionally gifted individuals we are bringing into the firm who seek a platform to grow both personally and professionally in a balanced and joyful manner.”For the past year, Kirshenbaum has consulted for Meadeco, LLC on a number of start-up and turnaround opportunities working with emerging companies in a range of industries. His focus has been on mentorship, restructuring, evaluating capitalization alternatives and business optimization. Previously, he had served as Chief Executive Officer at Emagispace, a venture capital-backed modular building products company based in Colorado Springs, CO. Emagispace was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company magazine in 2018.Kirshenbaum also had been a Senior Vice President at Hilco Real Estate (HRE) based in Northbrook, IL. Among the clients he served were GE, Alcoa, USG, Kohler, Jockey, Office Depot, as well as restaurants, retailers, commercial banks, investment banks and the portfolio companies of private equity firms such as HIG. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Residential and Retail Operations with Joseph Freed and Associates, a Chicago-based developer. He also had served as COO and then President of LR Development Company (now known as Related Midwest). Earlier, he was a transactional real estate attorney at Rudnick & Wolfe (now DLA Piper).“David has an enviable breadth of experience that will serve our clients well. He has worked with companies ranging from start-ups that were struggling to survive to strongly profitable Fortune 100 firms. He will bring a multitude of perspectives—a growth imperative, along with a risk management and asset preservation focus influenced by a sensitivity to legal concerns—to help our clients think holistically through their most important transitions,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara. “Moreover, David’s diverse and deep network across numerous industries and geographies will be a boon to our growing pipeline of exciting deals and opportunities to serve clients.”Kirshenbaum graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He also earned a JD degree from Northwestern University School of Law and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management, where he majored in Finance, Marketing and International Business.He is an active member of the ACC, TMA and PDA, as well as several healthy food, angel investor and real estate organizations. He serves as a mentor at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management and Northwestern Law School, has guest-lectured at Kellogg, and was previously an Adjunct Professor of Law at Northwestern where he taught Real Estate Finance Law.Virtas Partners is an advisory firm preparing companies for their most critical transitions• Exits & Acquisitions• Finance & Accounting Optimization• Capital Structure & Placements• Performance Improvement & TurnaroundVirtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com Contact: Jon Harmon jharmon@virtaspartners.com (630) 815-6586



