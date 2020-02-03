The official association to the world’s boutique hotels and concepts completes another StayBoutique Social Club Dinner

The London UK event was co-hosted by BLLA member, the Inhabit Hotel, and attended by top leaders in boutique hospitality

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to bring top minds in the boutique lifestyle space together in a closed, intimate setting to discuss worldly topics and opportunities as well as issues we are facing for 2020. BLLA organized another dinner in London co-hosted by the Inhabit Hotel in Paddington.“This Dinner Club series is aimed at gathering the minds pushing boutique forward in a close-knit and comfortable setting, thus bolstering the community we represent,” said Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO, BLLA.The following leaders who attended the social club dinner shared their passion for our rapidly growing industry segment: Sue Walter, Global CEO of Maggie & Rose, Jean-Pierre Bandeira, CEO of Light Human Hotels, Jagdish Johal, Managing Partner of YOO, Gerard Greene, Co-Founder, Yotel and Founder & CEO of Society, Luca Del Bono, Co-Founder of Quintessentially and Founder & CEO of Onda, Karen Cummings-Palmer, Founder of 79 Lux, Richard Valtyr, Founder of Mews Systems, Olivia Byrne, owner of the Eccleston Square Hotel and Nadira Lalji, Co-Founder of the Inhabit Hotel along with Ariela and Frances Kiradjian of BLLA and StayBoutique BLLA's COO, Ariela Kiradjian, produced and organized the 2019 dinner in a collaboration with Nadira Lalji and stated, “As we fully immerse our association deeper into the boutique space by bringing individual businesses together, we constructively help grow their recognition globally in an effort to strengthen and expand the community for the greater good of all involved.”BLLA and StayBoutique events in 2019 were thematic in advancing the characteristics of ‘believing in boutique.’ The question of why they believe in boutique, as hotel or concept boutique owners, was asked to participants who responded enthusiastically. Sue Walter described her support of the boutique world this way: “I believe in boutique because it plays to my passion of bringing people together and building a community. Great things happen when people come together, including innovation, creativity and learning. Boutique is a great manifestation of these principles.”From a hotel perspective Olivia Bryne said, “I believe that guests are looking more and more for a unique and local experience. Boutique hotels offer personality and individual experience. We really get to know our guests and work hard on connecting them with the neighborhood. It's less mass tourism and more individual experience. We all are looking to disrupt/modernize the industry.”Gerald Greene felt that “boutique has always been the breeding ground for innovation and passion in the hospitality industry and with the increasing monopoly of the large brands it is even more important in this day and age to support and nurture boutique hotels.”The dinner event ended on a very high note with positivity and friendship flowing. “It was so great to connect with innovators and peers in our industry. So much we can learn from each other and it’s also great to experience that sense of camaraderie and shared passion for delivering great experiences” said Sue Walter. “It was easier to share ideas and I believe that everyone opened up more! We are in a very exciting time in hospitality and the industry is moving fast!” stated Olivia Bryne. Karen Cummings Palmer added, “I was able to have really meaningful discussions with people that were interesting.”The continuation of our invite-only dinner series points to a continued interest in the initiatives of BLLA by respected, global boutique brands. Boutique hotels succeed because they envelop their patrons in culture and immerse them in novel experiences.About the Boutique & Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) - The official organization for the world’s boutique lifestyle leaders promoting connection, education, and advocacy. As a pioneer in forecasting the boutique movement, the BLLA’s network has grown beyond its hotel foundation to welcome more passionate entrepreneurs, businesses and purveyors that amplify the boutique lifestyle. BLLA is a catalyst for trends and the future of boutique. blla.orgAbout StayBoutique - StayBoutique discovers the best in boutique for the world to experience, be inspired by and share. As the BLLA’s media platform, StayBoutique has been part of the boutique movement for the last 10 years. As boutique has grown from travel experiences into a thriving lifestyle, StayBoutique has extended beyond their hospitality origins to reach into consumers’ lives. stay-boutique.com



