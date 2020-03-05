Former Toyota Agile Chief to become CEO of New Consortium of Business Thought Leaders.

The Flow Consortium Logo Nigel Thurlow Presenting Flow Thinking for Just in Time Delivery Nigel Thurlow Presenting Complexity Thinking at eXperience Agile 2019

Nigel Thurlow, the first to serve as the Chief of Agile in a Toyota company becomes CEO of the Flow Consortium, a Dallas based thought leadership consultancy.

Organizations are now looking towards Flow Based approaches to solve challenges that simple agile frameworks are struggling with, and where Lean is not enough on its own.” — Professor John Turner (UNT)

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The Flow Consortium today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nigel Thurlow as their new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately.Thurlow joins The Flow Consortium after serving as The Chief of Agile at Toyota Connected, a role from which he resigned at the end of 2019. Thurlow was the first ever Chief of Agile (CAO) in a Toyota company worldwide, after previously serving in various consulting roles across Toyota group companies over the last 15 years. In addition to his years as an expert in Lean Thinking, he has also worked alongside many of the industries heavyweights in the Agile and Scrum world, and advised many turnaround business transformations in Fortune 100 companies.Thurlow is a peer reviewed author and has published a number of notable articles, as well as creating the award winning training known as Scrum The Toyota Way for Toyota prior to his role at Toyota Connected. Thurlow then went on to independently co-create The Flow System "so he was the natural choice to lead The Flow Consortium" said members of the executive board.When asked about his decision Thurlow said “Toyota was some of the greatest learning years of my professional career, and I will hold onto those years of experience dearly. When I worked with my co-creators on The Flow System I realized that to truly enable other organizations to gain the knowledge of how to effectively transform I needed to do that free from any constraints. I am now able to lead some enviable names in delivering on that vision.”The Flow Consortium represents a body of thought leadership with expertise in the various aspects of The Flow System and its components. Its members are drawn from a number of industry sectors including, manufacturing, healthcare, sciences, academia, electronics, information technology, and industrial engineering.The Flow Consortium brings key differentiators in supporting organizational transformation for the digital age, and unlike the traditional PowerPoint driven robotic consulting practices they leverage the worlds leading thought leaders at the forefront of science and technology thinking.The Flow System enables business growth by eliminating non-value-added activities through fostering an environment for innovation and the rapid delivery of value while shortening the time to market.The Flow System is a holistic FLOW based approach to delivering Customer 1st Value. Its foundation is based around Lean Thinking coming from The Toyota Production System, also known as TPS and LEAN, plus a new triple helix structure known as the DNA of Organizations™.The Triple Helix is the first ever approach to bring together and contextualize Complexity Thinking, Distributed Leadership, and Team Science across all industries without a prescriptive methodology or framework.The Flow System provides an understanding of different methods, patterns, practices, and techniques that enable organizations or institutions to achieve their desired outcomes and avoids the pitfalls of a single prescriptive framework.



