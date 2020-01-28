The Flow System announces new training to rescue failed Agile

Nigel Thurlow Master Trainer and Toyota Expert Understanding Disruptive Innovation by Nigel Thurlow The Flow System with Nigel Thurlow

The first official training from the co-creators will teach you how to use The Flow System to rescue failing AGILE, & repair the damage already done!

If organizations truly want to survive they must learn to detect weak signals and understand complexity thinking, embrace distributed leadership, and leverage team science. The Triple Helix of FLOW!” — John Turner PhD, Professor University of North Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- THIS JUST IN: The creators of The Flow System™ , a groundbreaking approach to reducing costs and increasing business growth through delivering Customer 1st Value, announce the world’s first officially sanctioned training by Master Trainer and Toyota Sensei Nigel Thurlow , the expert who created the award winning and highly reviewed Scrum The Toyota Way approach to combine AGILE with LEAN inside TOYOTA."I am thrilled to be able to share the secrets I have learned over the years and to help business leaders avert risk and save their Agile transformation initiatives, something that ensures Customer 1st Value and continued security for their Employees and Communities." said Nigel Thurlow, CEO of The Flow Consortium and co-creator of The Flow System.BUSINESS LEADERS YOU NEED THIS TO:• Rescue failing Agile, SAFe, Scrum transformations.• Solve time to market issues.• Reduce runaway costs.• Engage stakeholders without alienating shareholders.• Increase employee engagement.AN OPPORTUNITY TOO GOOD TO MISS! Learn from Master Trainer and Toyota Sensei Nigel Thurlow as he answers why your transformations are failing, be they Lean, Scrum, Agile or SAFe. Learn the secrets from the expert who was the first ever Chief of Agile in Toyota globally.AVOID BEING DISRUPTED BY THE COMPETITION: Avoid becoming a Disrupted Imitator or learn how to get out of that high risk and high cost space you are surviving in. Your organization’s survival and growth depend on the quality of interactions and relationships within your ecosystem, not the frameworks and business processes thrown on top of it.Training is being held in Texas over the weekend of February 22nd and 23rd in Plano Texas, 20 minutes from Dallas Fort Worth airport (DFW).###

Nigel Thurlow at eXperience Agile Lisbon 2019 presenting the key concepts of The Flow System



