The Flow System announces new training to rescue failed Agile
The first official training from the co-creators will teach you how to use The Flow System to rescue failing AGILE, & repair the damage already done!
"I am thrilled to be able to share the secrets I have learned over the years and to help business leaders avert risk and save their Agile transformation initiatives, something that ensures Customer 1st Value and continued security for their Employees and Communities." said Nigel Thurlow, CEO of The Flow Consortium and co-creator of The Flow System.
BUSINESS LEADERS YOU NEED THIS TO:
• Rescue failing Agile, SAFe, Scrum transformations.
• Solve time to market issues.
• Reduce runaway costs.
• Engage stakeholders without alienating shareholders.
• Increase employee engagement.
AN OPPORTUNITY TOO GOOD TO MISS! Learn from Master Trainer and Toyota Sensei Nigel Thurlow as he answers why your transformations are failing, be they Lean, Scrum, Agile or SAFe. Learn the secrets from the expert who was the first ever Chief of Agile in Toyota globally.
AVOID BEING DISRUPTED BY THE COMPETITION: Avoid becoming a Disrupted Imitator or learn how to get out of that high risk and high cost space you are surviving in. Your organization’s survival and growth depend on the quality of interactions and relationships within your ecosystem, not the frameworks and business processes thrown on top of it.
Training is being held in Texas over the weekend of February 22nd and 23rd in Plano Texas, 20 minutes from Dallas Fort Worth airport (DFW).
###
Nigel Thurlow at eXperience Agile Lisbon 2019 presenting the key concepts of The Flow System
