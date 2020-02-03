New YouTube Channel Offers Culture Change Solutions for Corporate Leaders

Jason Richmond - author, "Culture Spark" Culture Spark book cover

Bestselling author Jason Richmond provides insights from 20 years of experience

CHICAGO, IL, US, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new YouTube channel focuses on guiding corporate leaders through a culture transformation process. The channel features video presentations and interviews with Jason Richmond, author of the bestselling book, “ Culture Spark : 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth.”Richmond, President/CEO and Chief Culture Officer at Ideal Outcomes Inc., and a member of Forbes Business Council, shares his insights and action plan based on more than twenty years’ experience working with more than one hundred companies.Richmond’s book which hit the number one spot in Amazon’s Organizational Learning category has been hailed as “the definitive guide to developing a winning culture” and “a proven groundbreaking system that every forward-thinking executive should read,” by Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach for ten years and New York Times bestselling author.It is available in hardcover, paperback, e-book and audio.In the book Richmond exposes the myths and misunderstandings about workplace culture that are common among company executives. And he goes on to outline a five-step plan that helps define, diagnose, plan, measure, and sustain an enterprising culture that breeds employee achievement and peak success.Richmond also delivers an extensive explanation of the vital impact organizational culture has on everything from recruiting and sales to growth development and succession planning.Says Richmond, an in-demand keynote speaker, “Culture has become a workplace buzz word and so many corporate leaders do nothing more than pay lip service to the concept. Yet, the right culture makes or breaks an organization’s success. It’s as critical as business, operational, or financial strategy.”The YouTube channel has launched with six videos and will be regularly updated.

Video insights from Jason Richmond



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.