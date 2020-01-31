Remotely Manage Multiple Displays

Neu-X300 Edge Computing System Fanless embedded player

NEXCOM's latest Neu-X300 supports multiple displays for digital signage and retail applications.

FREMONT, CA, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM has recently launched its latest edition to the Neu-X Core computer line, the Neu-X300 . Powered by 8th generation IntelCore™ processor, the new edge computing system is far more powerful than the earlier IntelCeleronpowered Neu-X100 , which makes it more than suited to handle applications such as smart retail, self-order/self-checkout, interactive kiosks, smart city and parking payment systems. It supports multiple simultaneous displays via three HDMI ports, making it ideal for digital signage applications, such as menu boards and passenger information systems.The fanless Neu-X300 is designed with both security and manageability in mind. TPM 2.0 security mechanisms effectively reduce malicious attacks with greater crypto-agility, while its vPro technology implements remote management to make operations more flexible. For example, when used as drive-through systems at QSRs (quick service restaurants) chains, not only can Neu-X300 support multiple displays for order menu boards, but remote management will allow a central command to perform tasks like price and menu item updates, as well as system reboots, rather than on-site, saving both time and money for the operator.With its versatile I/O interface, Neu-X300 operators could for example connect cameras, barcode scanners and receipt printer for self-checkout. In addition to two RJ45 Gigabit LAN ports, Neu-X300 also supports one M.2 connector for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or WWAN, making it ideal for smart city gateway.About NEXCOM: Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates four core businesses, which are Network and Communication Solutions, Intelligent Platform & Services, Mobile Computing Solutions, and Medical & Healthcare Informatics; as well as six global companies that cover IoT Automation, Robotics & Motion, Intelligent Digital Security, AIoT Cloud, Industrial IoT Networking and IIoT Security.



