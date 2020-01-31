St. Patrick’s Week Kicks Off at The James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery in Ybor City, Florida on March 13th

James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery

The pub is the recipient of Yelp’s Best Irish Fare in Tampa Bay Award.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is pleased to announce it will be kicking off St. Patrick’s week at its Ybor City, Florida location on March 13th.

The popular Irish Pub & Eatery is an award-winning establishment featuring 50 Craft beers on tap and an award-winning menu. The James Joyce also features a wide array of Irish Whiskey and premium Scotch.

As part of the anticipated St. Patrick’s week kick-off celebrations, the eatery will be serving authentic Irish cuisine all day, including Guinness beef stew made with fresh Guinness draft.

Owner Ryan Gougeon says, “we’ll have two outdoor bars, a refrigerated outdoor Guinness truck, live bands, and plenty of delicious food and drink. This will be my fifteenth year hosting this party, and every year it seems to get better. We anticipate this year will be no different.”

The highly awaited event kicks off Friday, March 13th with the Rough Rider’s trolley hop bar crawl.

On Saturday, March 14th, the annual Rough Rider’s Ybor City St. Patrick’s parade will take place, with thousands of attendees expected to attend. To celebrate, the pub will feature live Irish music during the day, with a lively and entertaining DJ at night. There will be plenty of Green beer on tap, as well as swag and giveaways.

To wrap up the celebrations, Tuesday, March 17th is St Patrick’s Day and the pub will be opening starting at 11 a.m. The lineup includes live Irish music with Captain Kirk, samplings from Guinness, and free Irish Whiskey tasting throughout the day.

“When planning our festivities, we’ve left nothing out,” states Gougeon. “Each of our events during this exciting week will enable our patrons to get a fully authentic Irish experience, from music, to food, swag, and of course, drink.

For more information contact:

The James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery

1724 E 8th Avenue, Ybor City, FL 33605

Business phone number: 813-247-1896

www.facebook.com/jamesjoyceybor

About the Company

James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is an award-winning establishment will celebrate 23 years in business in Ybor City on March 17th, 2020.

The eatery features live Irish acts, such as the internationally known Black Velvet Band from Ireland, and Clover’s Revenge, another internationally known act renowned for their raucous brand of speed-folk Irish music.

The pub is the recipient of numerous awards, including Tampa Bay Times Ultimate Bar Award (9 consecutive years), Trip Advisor’s Award of Excellence from 2015-2019, as well as Yelp’s Best Irish Fare in Tampa Bay Award.





