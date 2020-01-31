InventHelp to Attend Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2020

Invention promotion firm InventHelp to feature state-of-the-art VIBE experience, exclusive to licensing industry’s leading expo.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading inventor service company InventHelp will be one of the names attending the 2020 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. The event is the perfect occasion for businesses to network, pitch ideas, and, in the case of InventHelp, show off new products created by inventors. The company’s Virtual Invention Browsing Experience (VIBE) is a cutting-edge virtual viewing station, designed to connect forward-thinking companies with new products directly from inventors in an effort to try and bring the latest gadgets and products into the world.Currently, the industry can be tricky for inventors to bring their products to the right people. In fact, this can often be made harder by the growth of digital business and the fact that this makes it more difficult to showcase actual, tangible products. Licensing Expo is the world’s largest and most influential brand licensing event and it is the perfect place for a company like InventHelp to get the best possible publicity for its product.Since 1984, InventHelp has been working to help inventors create professional materials for their inventions and submit them to industry. Over the past 35 years, they have come to understand the unique problems faced by up-and-coming inventors and have updated our offerings keeping in mind the marketplace and trends. VIBE is a bold move to try to help inventors get their inventions in front of companies who may be interested in their ideas. VIBE activation is available only to registered attendees to ensure that inventor’s ideas are kept confidential. This year, the VIBE platform will showcase more than 1,400 new invention ideas. With companies constantly looking to expand and add to their product lines, this is a service that offers unique opportunities to inventors.InventHelp has been around since 1984, and has a very clear mission statement - helping inventors submit their product ideas or inventions to industry. With a skilled and knowledgeable team of more than 100 people, they are prepared to help inventors in every step of the invention process. They can also refer you to an independent patent attorney who can help you with your patent search.Visit their website to browse our services, and see what they can offer you and your ideas for the future. Get in touch with InventHelp today and make use of our free information to help you progress your ideas.For more information, please visit https://inventhelp.com/



