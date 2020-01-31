WEN North Texas Announces February Dallas Social and Luncheon Speakers
WEN-NT’s monthly luncheon in Fort Worth will be on Friday, February 14th at the Fort Worth Petroleum club. Sucheta Gokhale, WEN North Texas 2020 President will be sharing her vision for 2020 for the North Texas chapter including plans for mentoring, networking, community, and education. Mrs. Gokhale spoke at the Dallas luncheon in January with a similar agenda and Teresa Garza, 2020 WEN North Texas President Elect, briefly spoke on the upcoming 2020 Mentoring program.
“The North Texas Chapter of Women’s Energy Network will soon kick off the 2020 year of its Mentoring Program. The program offers mentor-facilitated, peer-to-peer mentoring, aimed at providing career guidance and professional development for its members. The Mentoring Program begins in April of 2020, ends in January of 2021, and includes structured events for facilitation, training, and career development. The chapter will send out additional details, as well as a call for applicants, starting in February.”
-Teresa Garza
WEN-NT’s monthly luncheon in Dallas will be on Tuesday, February 18th at the Dallas Petroleum Club. Jasmine Yasuda and Jean Dorff, will discuss ‘Changing the Perspective of Feminine and Masculine Energy on the Work Floor’.
Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN North Texas luncheons is $30 for members and $45 for non-members.
Please register online for any of our events at www.womensenergynetwork.org/North Texas. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join Now on the North Texas Chapter’s home page. For more information about the above events, contact Jennifer Willis at jwillis@scoutep.com.
About WEN
The Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has more than 6,000 members nationwide.
Thank you to our generous 2020 WEN Sponsors:
National Sponsors
Deloitte
Hunt Oil Company
Opportune
Shell
Sidley
Vinson & Elkins
North Texas Chapter Sponsors
Gold Sponsors
AAPL
NAPE
Silver Level Sponsors
BDO
Jackson Walker
Thompson & Knight
Impact
Weaver
Legacy Texas
Bronze Level Sponsors
Denbury
Locke Lord LLP
