WEN North Texas Announces February Dallas Social and Luncheon Speakers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us as we kick off the new year with WEN-NT at Canopy by Hilton, located at 2950 Cityplace W Blvd, Dallas TX 75204. The Dallas area happy hour will be on Wednesday, February 12th starting at 5:30 pm. Hope to see you there!WEN-NT’s monthly luncheon in Fort Worth will be on Friday, February 14th at the Fort Worth Petroleum club. Sucheta Gokhale, WEN North Texas 2020 President will be sharing her vision for 2020 for the North Texas chapter including plans for mentoring, networking, community, and education. Mrs. Gokhale spoke at the Dallas luncheon in January with a similar agenda and Teresa Garza, 2020 WEN North Texas President Elect, briefly spoke on the upcoming 2020 Mentoring program.“The North Texas Chapter of Women’s Energy Network will soon kick off the 2020 year of its Mentoring Program. The program offers mentor-facilitated, peer-to-peer mentoring, aimed at providing career guidance and professional development for its members. The Mentoring Program begins in April of 2020, ends in January of 2021, and includes structured events for facilitation, training, and career development. The chapter will send out additional details, as well as a call for applicants, starting in February.”-Teresa GarzaWEN-NT’s monthly luncheon in Dallas will be on Tuesday, February 18th at the Dallas Petroleum Club. Jasmine Yasuda and Jean Dorff, will discuss ‘Changing the Perspective of Feminine and Masculine Energy on the Work Floor’.Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN North Texas luncheons is $30 for members and $45 for non-members.Please register online for any of our events at www.womensenergynetwork.org/North Texas. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join Now on the North Texas Chapter’s home page. For more information about the above events, contact Jennifer Willis at jwillis@scoutep.com.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has more than 6,000 members nationwide.Thank you to our generous 2020 WEN Sponsors:National SponsorsDeloitteHunt Oil CompanyOpportuneShellSidleyVinson & ElkinsNorth Texas Chapter SponsorsGold SponsorsAAPLNAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightImpactWeaverLegacy TexasBronze Level SponsorsDenburyLocke Lord LLP



