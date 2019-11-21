Announcement of the 2020 WEN North Texas Board of Directors and Upcoming Events

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors as follows:President: Sucheta GokhalePresident Elect: Teresa GarzaSecretary: Erin BrowningTreasurer: Elizabeth HiltbrunnerMembership: Melissa James and Debbie ForesterPrograms: Sydney Barcus and Kimberly PayneSpecial Events: Brianne Boulter and Gauri GajewarCommunications: Haylee Edwards and Megan WrightPublic Relations: Jennifer WillisSponsorship: Le'Ann Callihan and Natalia CordryLeadership Conference: Becky Petereit and Nicol FaughtExecutive Membership: Kellie Adkins and Monica Messick“I am honored to serve as the WEN North Texas Chapter 2020 President. The former boards have laid a strong foundation for our chapter and I wish to sincerely thank each of them for their hard work. We’ll continue to bring exciting events and opportunities for our members in 2020. I am proud to announce an outstanding slate of board of directors for next year and look forward to working alongside each of them.”, said Sucheta Gokhale, 2020 President of the WEN – North Texas Chapter.WEN North Texas would like to sincerely thank the women who served on the 2019 Board of Directors and for making this year a huge success.Please join WEN – North Texas at one of our upcoming events.WEN is hosting the final Ladies Night Out social of the year. Please join us at a Fort Worth institution - Joe T Garcia’s near the Fort Worth Stockyards on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm. If you have never made it out to Joe T’s, this is an excellent opportunity to check out a Fort Worth landmark and network with fellow WEN members. There is no cost to attend, but registration is highly encouraged. Please bring a friend!WEN- North Texas Holiday luncheons are a festive way to wrap up the year.The December Fort Worth Holiday Luncheon will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Fort Worth Petroleum Club, 777 Main Street, 40th Floor. Registration for the event will begin at 11:30 am followed by the luncheon from noon to 1 pm.The December Dallas Holiday Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Dallas Petroleum Club, 2300 Ross Avenue. Registration for the event will begin at 11:30 am followed by the luncheon from noon to 1 pm.“Our Holiday Luncheons are a lovely way to celebrate the holiday season and welcome the new year together! We will enjoy networking with each other over a delicious meal. Proceeds from the luncheons will benefit the Girl Scouts organization,” said Brooke Granger, WEN-North Texas Program Co-Chair.The cost to attend WEN Luncheons is $30 for Members and $45 for Non-Members in advance, or $50 the day of the event, space permitting. Please register online at http://www.womensenergynetwork.org . Payment can be made by credit card through the online registration portal or the day of the event by cash or check payable to Women’s Energy Network North Texas.For more information about the above events or the Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter, contact Jennifer Evans at jenniferevans@garnetenergyllc.com or visit the WEN website at www.wennorthtexas.org and click on WEN North Texas. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking Join Today! on the North Texas Chapter’s home page.Thank you to our generous 2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidley Austin LLPOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHunt Oil CompanyGold Level SponsorsAAPL NAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightWeaverLegacy Texas Bank



