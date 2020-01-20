WEN North Texas Announces January Ft. Worth Socal and Luncheon Speakers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWS RELEASEWEN North Texas Announces January Ft. Worth Social and Luncheon SpeakersDALLAS-(EIN PRESSWIRE) – Join us as we kick off the new year with WEN-NT at Taverna located in Sundance Square downtown Fort Worth. Drinks and appetizers will be provided. The Ft. Worth WEN social is 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 30th. Bring your colleagues and come network with some of North Texas’ finest ladies in energy!WEN had the pleasure of hosting Mary Waller, PhD as the guest speaker at the Fort Worth WEN luncheon on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Fort Worth Petroleum Club. Dr. Waller, professor with TCU’s Energy MBA Program, gave an informative presentation on “Team Leadership in Stressful Situations.”Sucheta Gokhale, WEN North Texas 2020 President, Environmental Professional at HollyFrontier Corporation, will be the guest speaker at the Dallas luncheon meeting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Dallas Petroleum Club. Mrs. Gokhale will share her vision for 2020 for the North Texas chapter including plans for Mentoring, Networking, Community, and Education.“I am honored and thrilled to serve as the WEN North Texas Chapter President in 2020. We had a very productive and successful board transition meeting in December 2019, where we discussed our goals and vision. I am excited for the new events and engagements that the board has planned for our members and hope that our members will find value in the programs that we offer throughout the year.”-Sucheta GokhaleDoors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN North Texas luncheons is $35 for members and $50 for non-members if paid in advance. Member and non-member registration the day of the event is $50, space permitting.Please register online for any of our great events at www.womensenergynetwork.org/North Texas. For more information about the above events, contact Jennifer Willis at jwillis@scoutep.com. For more information about the Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter, visit www.womensenergynetwork.org/NorthTexas and click on Find Your Chapter. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join Now on the North Texas Chapter’s home page.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has more than 6,000 members nationwide.Thank you to our generous 2020 WEN Sponsors:National SponsorsDeloitteHunt Oil CompanyOpportuneShellSidleyVinson & ElkinsNorth Texas Chapter SponsorsGold SponsorsAAPLNAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightImpactWeaverLegacy TexasBronze Level SponsorsDenburyLocke Lord LLP



