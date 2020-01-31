EarthyPup Launches Eco-Friendly Dog Subscription Box

New Monthly Box of Sustainable and USA Made Treats, Toys, and Dog Products

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthyPup announced the launch of their eco-friendly subscription box with an event in Los Angeles this month, showcasing the sustainable, durable, and locally sourced products that come in each month’s box.“If you’ve ever seen a dog tear apart a toy in less than 3 minutes, you’ll understand what inspired EarthyPup. Tired of picking up filler and squeakers, we started looking for eco-friendly options, and realized that options were limited,” stated Anjelica Hernandez, founder of EarthyPup.Earthypup selects products and packaging made from materials that have been recycled, or that otherwise would have been discarded. Unlike other subscription boxes, EarthyPup allows you to personalize your box based on your dog’s needs and your own personal values.Items are built to withstand playtime and chew time – sending fewer toys to the landfill over a dog’s lifetime. All of this in an effort to help you minimize your dog’s carbon "paw"-print.“It was inspiring to connect with the dog community at our launch and learn about ways dog owners engage in eco-friendly practices, as well as learn about the challenges they’ve faced when searching for eco-friendly pet products. We hope to be the trusted solution for all dog owners looking for easy ways to lead a sustainable life with their dogs,” said Hernandez.EarthyPup partners with USA made brands so items do not have to be shipped around the globe, which lightens a dog’s ecological pawprint. They look to engage with dog parents from across the nation and create a movement that will push towards investment and innovation in this eco-dog space, support local manufacturers, and inform about ways to live green.More information can be found on their website at earthypup.com ABOUT:At EarthyPup our highest value is sustainability. Each EarthyPup pack includes five eco-friendly products based on each dog’s profile. We look forward to supporting manufacturers that build their supply chain using sustainable materials and follow eco-friendly practices. We believe there is no small act when it comes to helping make the world more sustainable. Everyone can use their buying power to make eco-friendly purchases. Why not let our pups share our values?



