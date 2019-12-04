HappyCow Reveals Top Ten Vegan Cities in the World

The World's Largest Vegan Restaurant Guide Releases Annual List of Most Vegan-Friendly Cities of 2019

SANTA MONICA, CA, US, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The results are in for HappyCow ’s 2019 annual ranking of the top 10 vegan-friendly cities in the World.Topping HappyCow’s list for the second year in a row is London, the first city on HappyCow to surpass 100 completely vegan restaurants in 2017, and presently has 124 vegan restaurants in a five-mile radius within the city (152 vegan restaurants citywide) on HappyCow."Veganism continues to become a mainstream lifestyle in London, and this city takes veganism to a new level," stated Ken Spector, co-author of the article, and a principal and spokesperson for HappyCow.The only city to be added to the top ten this year was Bangkok, Thailand, in the eighth position which has seen a rapid increase in the number of vegan offerings the past few years, with 74 vegan restaurants currently listed on HappyCow in this bustling city. "Tropical fruit stands and fresh markets are plentiful in this city, and due to its predominantly Buddhist background, most restaurants have solid vegan options on their menu."Rounding out the list are New York; Berlin, Germany; Los Angeles, California; Toronto, Canada; Warsaw, Poland; Portland, Oregon; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Prague, Czechia.Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, HappyCow is the world's largest vegan/vegetarian restaurant guide and authority on vegan-options in 180+ countries.The HappyCow top ten list is determined by four factors: the number of vegan restaurants in a five-mile radius in the most vegan restaurant-dense area in each city, the number of vegan/vegetarian/veg-option restaurants in the same five-mile radius, vegan restaurant count to population density, and our impression of the over-all vegan-friendliness of the city (availability of festivals, meetups, & community).As Eric Brent, CEO and Founder of HappyCow stated, "HappyCow began as a service back in 1999, and on November 11, 2019, we celebrated our 20th year of service. Of all the 20 years, this past year has seen the most dramatic growth in vegan interest, and HappyCow reflects this interest by the number of vegan restaurants with vegan options added to the site and apps." According to Google Trends, interest in 'veganism' increased sevenfold in the five years between 2014 and 2019.About HappyCow: HappyCow is an online service that lists businesses offering vegan, vegetarian and healthy options in 180+ countries. Web access is free to users, who may also add their own content. Beyond the listings and reviews, HappyCow features over 1000 plant-based recipes, and information on travel, health, and a variety of topics. Aside from the free-to-use website (HappyCow.com), they also offer multiple award-winning iPhone and Android apps.Top Ten Vegan-Friendly Cities:



