America Offline to launch GameChangers “digital wellness” experiences for Teens

Declining mental health inspires new, transformative experience that values healthy tech-life balance

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Offline just unveiled GameChangers , a series of highly anticipated “digital wellness” retreats for teens. Their signature “power down, level up” programs are an innovative new mental health resource for kids and teens who could achieve a healthier “tech-life balance” by spending more time offline.The GameChangers program weaves in digital wellness curriculum and holistic development, to “power down” and think critically about day to day technology habits. Backed by behavioural psychology and proven leadership education tools that have demonstrated effective habit change, America Offline helps kids to achieve long term goals, increase confidence, and be resilient in the face of the tech overuse dilemma.“We are thrilled to have a new method to reconnect America through offline experiences. As part of our new GameChangers program, we’ve found an effective, realistic solution to tech-overuse and are making plans to educate the future generation on tech safety and wellness.” said CEO David Klein. “Technology can hurt or help; We help kids and teens develop intentional, positive habits for their usage.”After a year of pilots, and over a decade of youth development through the Menlo Park Legends Baseball program, Founder David Klein began using the 48-hour technology wellness system. He successfully was able to show teens the tremendous value of unplugging and not allowing technology to limit their real life connections.Campers will also be equipped with GameChangers Plus, a personalized family-centered offline habit builder that they can take home. The GameChangers’ goal is to ensure that the lessons taught at camp are carried over to real life for sustainable change that is catered to your household, interests, needs, and goals.“I think starting it off was the mind/body/soul of putting myself in a good position for the day even though it didn’t relate directly to technology, it made me think more about staying away from technology and being more present with myself. I love being able to just relax and have fun with friends without having the stress of having to be worried about what’s going on on my phone. Also learn about what I can do better to be off my phone and create this environment,” said Gabe Reidel, 14.The retreats are launching this fall in the Bay Area, with more cities throughout the country to come. For more information on the individual retreats, or to bring Gamechangers to the teens of your city, visit www.americaoffline.info or GoFundMe for scholarship options.America Offline is a social enterprise that offers actionable tech/life balance tools to reduce stress and live more mindful lives for teens, families, and young adults. Since 2019, the nationwide America Offline team is passionate to reconnect America through offline experiences and promote awareness of dangers present in technology overuse, helping to craft and inspire real life memories and conversations that will create healthier, happier, and more empowered individuals.



