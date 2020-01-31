LSI acquires S2P Solutions to solidify its SAP portfolio

LSI increases its Ariba capability through the purchase of S2P Solutions.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public services transformation company LSI announced today that it will acquire S2P Solutions Ariba Cloud-based business commerce business unit on February 3rd, pending shareholder approval. With the addition of S2P, LSI will continue its leadership in delivering full ERP Cloud solutions to Regulated Industries. The focus of S2P’s business is in procurement, spend management and supplier discovery, and it is considered a leading service provider for Ariba services.

“S2P is a champion in the procurement services market – and they have been instrumental in our strategy to deliver Ariba solutions to our SAP client base”, explained Steve Roach – CEO & President of LSI. “The ERP market is moving to the Cloud and SAP continues to lead the charge. By weaving Ariba (procurement), SuccessFactors (human resources) to the S/4H (digital core) together we are able to meet the needs of State, Local Government, Education, Utilities, Non-for-profits and Healthcare institutions. This acquisition is the next step in our journey to build out the Intelligent Public Enterprise”.

“The cloud has profoundly changed the way people interact. The impact will be even greater as public enterprises connect and collaborate in new ways with their networks of customers and partners”, said Chaya Gangadarappa CEO of S2P Solutions. “It is exciting to help LSI in its mission to provide governance, education, health and security for the American market through the use of SAP intelligent technologies”, said Chaya Gangadarappa CEO of S2P Solutions. “We will continue to focus on providing our clients with Best-In-Class upstream & downstream procurement solutions while achieving savings through simplification, leverage of buying networks & reduction of maverick spend. The transaction with LSI will accelerate our market expansion plans and will give us full access to the public services marketplace."



About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations.

About S2P Solutions

S2P is a procurement services firm that transforms procurement capabilities for Commercial and Public companies. They leverage best-in-class software to help organizations achieve procurement excellence.



