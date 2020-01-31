Green Globe Platinum Status Awarded to Hôtel Martinez

Hôtel Martinez

Green Globe has awarded Hôtel Martinez Platinum Certification marking 10 years of certification at the property.

Situated in a prime location on the exclusive Boulevard de la Croisette, overlooking the Bay of Cannes and the Mediterranean Sea, the luxurious 5 star Hôtel Martinez benefits from Cannes’ status as France’s second most important city for business tourism. Opened in the late 1920s, the hotel embodies the light-heartedness of the Côte d'Azur and the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Yann Gillet, General Manager at the hotel said, “The constant drive towards improvement has allowed the Hôtel Martinez to obtain Platinum Status. I’m very proud of this attainment. We have a range of key targets that we focus on that have included the reduction of single-use plastic, the improvement of food waste management, and support and engagement with local communities. I'm really pleased to see the continuous commitment of all our teams and their involvement in meeting our objectives. What is particularly inspiring is seeing this commitment to sustainability extending beyond the workplace to influence their daily lives as well. For example, even during their free time, many staff members choose to participate in nature cleaning operations such as ‘Nettoyons la nature’ where they work in collaboration with the local association Méditerranée 2000.”

Sustainable achievements over the last decade are many and varied, reflecting the dedication of the hotel toward its green goals.

Down to Earth Dining Experience

Christian Sinicropi is not the type to simply ride the wave of the latest marketing concept. As Executive Chef of the Hôtel Martinez, he channels his creativity and style into the culinary artistry of La Palme d’Or and the hotel’s other dining establishments. The two-star Michelin Chef’s cooking style is sincere and authentic where rather than creating menus based on the latest marketing concept, his approach is based on good old common sense. Chef Sinicropi tends not to dwell on mere concepts such as “Mediterranean cuisine, local food or seasonal products” as he feels that they are all too often reduced to clichés. His Italian and south-eastern French roots are a part of his dishes, as are his choices in regard to the sourcing of individual products.

Chef Sinicropi explains, “I prefer local partners not simply because it’s trendy, but because over time, we foster close bonds with each of our producers. It’s a mutual bond, I enjoy working with companies that share my conscious approach and together we wholeheartedly support our regional culture and the taste of local products. If you love local produce, you’ll protect the earth it comes from... naturally.”

RiseHy Program

As part of its strong commitment to inclusion and diversity, the Hyatt brand has launched the RiseHy Program where young people seeking work are offered training in the tourism industry to improve their future employment prospects. Designed by Hyatt targeting young job seekers aged 16 to 24 years old, hotels have pledged to hire 10,000 out-of-school, unemployed youth by 2025 worldwide with 260 employed in France alone.

In France, a national partnership has been established with ‘Les Determinés’, an association founded in 2015 that aims to develop initiative and entrepreneurship in suburban and rural areas. The association offers personalized support to assist underprivileged young people.

“Since October 2019, we have welcomed 14 young people to train at Hôtel Martinez for a period of 3 months in order to obtain a CQP (Certificate of Professional Qualification) in our Service or Cuisine departments. The objective of the RiseHy program is to develop their skills and offering them a work contract so that they become our talents of tomorrow,” added Yann Gillet.

Caring for the Community

Hôtel Martinez continues to contribute to charitable causes to support those in need in the wider community. To reduce waste in 2019, the hotel signed a partnership deal with the French association, Unisoap. This association collects used soaps from French hotels that are recycled by workers with disabilities and distributed to disadvantaged families and individuals in France and around the world.

Furthermore, for the past three years, the hotel’s beach restaurant ‘La Plage du Martinez’ has selected one of its dishes to support the association ‘Sourire & Partage’ (Smile & Sharing Association), a local charity group providing moral and material assistance to seriously ill children and their families. This year, the restaurant’s Healthy Poke Bowl has been chosen to help the charity where for each dish sold, 1 Euro is donated to the association.

