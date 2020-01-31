Your Image and Brand Define How the World Sees You

David Fisch, General Manager of Shopkick Dwight and Angelique Morrison, developers of PS Remember App Elena Donio, Chief Executive Officer of Axiom

People and companies need to remember to keep their image and branding fresh and clear.

One of the hardest parts of being a CEO is remaining positive at all times.” — David Fisch, General Manager of Shopkick

What's the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?When I was at Yahoo, I was presenting in front of several thousand people for a televised event. As I'm sitting in the front row waiting to be introduced, I'm drinking a coffee in, of course, a white shirt. About 30 seconds before I'm announced, I look down to see I had been dripping coffee on myself for the last hour! I was instantly fearful of what people would think, but when I got on stage, I chose to address the mishap instead of acting like it hadn't happened. And you know what? People got a kick out of it and my presentation went better than I could have imagined!The lesson I took away from this experience is to not be so hard on yourself about being perfect, because nobody is. If you own that, people will be able to relate to you. It's a great thing to be able to laugh at yourself and people can respect that!Can you tell us about your "Big Idea That Might Change The World"?Our idea will change the world because this will be a platform that people can connect with on a developmental level particularly if they have been socialized outside of the US and Canada. A pre college or university student can talk about what school they want to attend or decide to mobilize students all around the world in one place to effectuate change. What I like about what we are doing is that if you are currently attending a university and you are a freshman and it is difficult for you to make friends — if you and others like you are attending the same school, you can activate a real connection. Kids these days prefer to meet online before connecting in person, to eventually forge friendships online and create long lasting relationships offline. We learned from our developers in India that there are over 550 million high school students and over 200 million college and university students within our reach in this global initiative.The year I took off (and the years of change since then) have taught me three critical lessons that continue to allow me to refuel, repurpose, and reimagine. Regularly benchmarking myself against these lessons provides me with the certainty that I'm on the right path, and when I'm not, the agency to change it.Live a Big Life: Pursue passions on and off the clock that help open your mind and develop space for creativity. Live all the facets of you.Live an Authentic Life: Own those many facets, be present in them, and show up with them on display — without apology.Live a Collaborative Life: Work in, and build, environments that feel like home. Surround yourself with allies — those colleagues and friends who make you your best self.(Bonus Lesson: Live a Rested Life: Sleep! None of this works without it.)



