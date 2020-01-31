Social Media’s Benefit Crosses Borders, People and Companies

Candice Georgiadis Andrea Brooks, founder of the digital platform Sava Isabelle Matter The General Manager of YOTEL San Francisco

Throughout the interviews that Candice Georgiadis has done, the lasting benefits of her social media expertise are welcomed by the interviewee as well as readers. Using her skill set, Candice Georgiadis is helping companies and people learn more about various topics, brings them closer to the topic and more. Below are excerpts of 3 recent interviews Candice Georgiadis completed.You have been successful as both a celebrity and an entrepreneur. Most celebrities don't make that transition successfully. We'd love to learn your secret. How do you do both?I think that had the entrepreneurial spirit in me from an early age. Even though many of the things I did were obligatory of musicians to make it, not all people in music take an interest to business, marketing and purposely trying to “make it” in focused ways. Most musicians make a conscious decision to leave the industry once their time as a professional artist fade, and many just quit when things lose their appeal or cash flow. Thankfully, I love this stuff and was always trying to stay one step ahead of the rest. From producing records in multiple studios I’ve owned to releasing and publishing music, I learned all the skills to build and run a great business. Most importantly though, even though it’s work and takes time, it’s a lot of fun doing it. My publishing catalogue has hit over 5 million streams and well over 2 million downloads and for an independent artist, I am extremely proud of reaching these types of numbers.Can you tell us the “backstory” that brought you to this career path?I was a CFO at a private financial advisory firm and had just had my third child when I began to feel restless — as though graduate school was calling me. So I applied to the University of Oxford and moved my family to the UK to pursue an MBA full-time there.During my graduate studies I had the opportunity to research an issue that had been bothering me for years: the economic disadvantages that women face as they juggle sometimes impossible choices between work and caring for family. The more I researched, the more I realized that the talents women develop outside the workforce are under-utilized by our current economy. I also knew that families like mine could benefit hugely from their talents if there was an easier way to access them.This realization planted the seeds that led to starting West Tenth instead of returning to my finance career.I pitched the West Tenth concept — a marketplace that encourages women to market their unique, everyday talents to their local communities — in several university competitions. I was either a finalist or winner in those competitions and that gave me the confidence to bring West Tenth to life. I also met my co-founder, Andi Garavaglia, during my time at school. She joined me last year after we graduated and we’ve been building West Tenth together since then.We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?I really started to feel like an imposter as my job grew at Facebook. Facebook was a place for crazy smart, high-achieving, really young people. To go from more traditional corporate jobs to a fast-growing and boundary-breaking tech company turned the traditional corporate hierarchy on its head, and suddenly I wasn’t sure if I could measure up. It was humbling to feel like I wasn’t qualified enough to even be in the room with some of these people.In my role, I was meeting with the heads of marketing for big, global companies, and even though I had far fewer years of experience than they did, they would listen so attentively to your counsel about Instagram because the platform was so new, and they trusted you to guide them through it. But I didn't know what I had done to earn that trust, I just felt like I was there. 



