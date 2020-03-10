Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran in Maine Who Had Asbestos Exposure and Now Has Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Get Top Compensation Results

"We want a Navy Veteran or person who had significant exposure to asbestos and who now has lung cancer to get compensated. The person we are trying to identify is probably 60 years old or older.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BANGOR, MAINE, USA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Maine or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if the person with the cancer also had heavy exposure to asbestos. The $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and most people who had heavy to exposure to asbestos years ago and who now have lung cancer do not realize they might be able to get significant compensation. Compensation for people like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars.

According to the Advocate, "We want a Navy Veteran or person who had significant exposure to asbestos and who now has lung cancer to get compensated. The person we are trying to identify is probably 60 years old or older. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlements for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Maine or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine’s numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



