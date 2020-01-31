Weblinx Launches New Website for Southside Center of Hope

Southside Center of Hope Website

Weblinx, Inc. has announced the launch of a new website for the newly named Southside Center of Hope, formally St. Martin de Porres House of Hope in Chicago.

OSWEGO, IL, USA, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet marketing firm Weblinx, Inc. has announced the launch of a new website for the newly named Southside Center of Hope, formally St. Martin de Porres House of Hope in Chicago. Southside Center of Hope provides a 12-step, evidence-based residential recovery program at no cost.

The new website features information about the Center’s services, news and events, their programs, and success stories. It encourages visitors to get involved through donations and volunteerism.

The custom designed website features more than 60 pages of site content, and applies mobile-first design and development techniques that begin with the smallest viewing screen as the most vital and challenging for presenting content and establishing the user interface. From there, the design can adjust to larger formats and screens. The approach is considered optimal for creating responsive and adaptive websites.

"After talking to and researching several web design companies we chose Weblinx because they are a local company and because of the work they had done in the past for other nonprofits" said the Center’s Executive Director, Yaisa Hagood. "The company exceeded our expectations with their high level of customer service and attention to detail. We are very pleased with the site and look forward to having an on-going relationship with Weblinx."

The latest launch expands the numerous Weblinx portfolio of nonprofit websites across the state of Illinois and the country, including The National Association of State Foresters, The National Association of Conservation Districts, and The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools. Weblinx also selects one in-kind website redesign per year for community betterment. "We like to give back to the agencies in our own backyard who are helping to make a difference" said Andy Clements, Weblinx CEO.

“The Southside Center of Hope website was a collective approach between Weblinx and the Center’s staff” said Clements. "We believe the audiences they serve will find the usability of the site to be superior and the information helpful."

Weblinx, Inc. provides distinctive designs for compelling brand and internet identities. Through Weblinx, clients connect with their target customers in a singular voice refined by award-winning creativity and digital-marketing consultation. Weblinx operates more than 1,000 websites and digital-marketing programs for business, non-profit and government initiatives. The company is also a pillar of community support throughout Chicagoland. For more information, please call (630) 551-0334 or visit https://www.weblinxinc.com.





