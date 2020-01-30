Coronavirus Outbreak: Are Service Disruptions Affecting Your Business?

Cleveland-Based EOX Vantage helps companies continue effective operations amidst coronavirus outbreak.

How Cleveland-Based EOX Vantage helps companies continue effective operations

Fortunately, EOX Vantage can help businesses receive relief that will keep them functioning during this difficult period.” — Anoop Sam, EOX Vantage Operations Manager

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The coronavirus in China isn't just impacting world health. Across many industries, businesses are experiencing service disruptions as corporations across China remain closed in the aftermath of the outbreak. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is a hub for manufacturing, shipping, and worldwide commerce that continues to suffer significant impact from the spread of this epidemic.Attempting to halt the spread of the virus, Chinese authorities extended the break that most companies take for the lunar New Year, but continuing illness could cause additional supply chain disruptions across many industries. "Fortunately, EOX Vantage can help businesses receive relief that will keep them functioning during this difficult period,” says Anoop Sam, EOX Vantage’s India-based Operations Manager.Nathan Lambert, EOX Vantage Director of Customer Success in the U.S. adds, "We can help maintain efficiency and provide visibility, allowing U.S.-based companies to continue effective operations in spite of this global health crisis, which according to many reports could take until late February or March to peak."We offer a range of services that can help support our clients: Managed Services that help ensure operational needs continue to be met with 24/7 dedicated staff. Enterprise Operating System technology that helps automate essential processes, making it easier to meet the needs of your business, as well as amplifying efficiency and providing full visibility.If you want to protect your company against disruption throughout this global crisis, as well as secure your business against future events, Contact Us today to learn more.About EOX Vantage: Our goal is to deliver premier service with insights that boost overall operations. Clients choose EOX Vantage to improve their operational efficiencies through direct assistance from the Managed Services team, and leveraging the premier Enterprise Operating System. EOX Vantage allows clients to focus on what they do best by reducing the time it takes to manage their essential operations, and improving effectiveness with data and insights.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.