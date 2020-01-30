Travelcamp Announces New Partnership with Jacksonville Jaguars

Travelcamp RV Gardner Minshew II

Travelcamp RV is excited about its partnership with the Jaguars NFL team that kicked off by providing quarter back, Gardner Minshew II, an RV to travel in.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelcamp RV is excited about its new partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team. A relationship that kicked off on Monday January 6, 2020 by providing rookie quarter back, Gardner Minshew II, an RV to travel in. Minshew wrapped up his cross- country adventure January 28th after enjoying a trip that took him from Jacksonville to Los Angeles. Travelcamp owner Salem Hassan is PROUD of the budding partnership Travelcamp has formed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and happy to provide rookie NFL quarterback, Gardner Minshew an RV for his #MilesWithMinshew cross country adventure.The relationship between Travelcamp and the Jacksonville Jaguars will consist of a host of RV related activities to help introduce the RV lifestyle to the Jaguar fans including RVs displayed at the stadium, social media marketing the benefits of the RV lifestyle, and other similar activities.Gardner Minshew is an American football quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at East Carolina, before transferring to Washington State, and was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Minshew had a strong rookie season, developing a cult following along the way for his fun personality, mustache, wrestling alligators, and love of jean shorts and jean suits. Minshew finished with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 14 games, very solid for someone who came into the league as a sixth-round draft pick.About Travelcamp, LLCFounded in 2014, Travelcamp strives to “Help more families make more memories, through the adventures of the outdoors in an RV”. With a clear mission and a growing base of satisfied customers, Travelcamp has become a premier RV dealer with four locations in Florida and Georgia and a fifth location opening in Brooksville, Fl in 2020. Travelcamp sells, rents, and services primarily new Towable RVs and select new and used motorhomes and offers accessories at their facilities as well as online at www.travelcampgear.com . Other products offered include extended warranty protection plan and insurance. Travelcamp prides itself on a “value pricing from the get-go” approach and being a complete, turnkey, one-stop shop for RVs.For more information, visit www.travelcamp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.