Senior Staff at Cedar Management Group Celebrate Milestone

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Group, AAMC, is fortunate for the service and commitment of their very own senior staff. On February 15th, Errol Thomas, Charlotte Area Manager, will be celebrating his 10 year anniversary with Cedar Management Group.

Errol Thomas started as a Community Manager at Cedar Management Group when there were less than 45 employees in the entire company. Promoted to Area Manager, he’s been leading a team of Charlotte Community Managers to do all they can to help HOA board members be successful, while aiding them in holding down costs and reducing the amount of volunteer time they spend in the effort.

We asked Errol to comment on his years at Cedar and position as an Area Manager. Errol shared, “I continue to enjoy working every day with my communities and my team. We never get bored. There is always a new problem to solve and unique solutions to create.” he adds, “It has been an honor to work with the people at Cedar. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years.”

Errol holds his CMCA and AMS designations with the Community Association Institute and has resided in the Charlotte area for many years. He’s engaged to be married this year and has one son. In his free time he enjoys honing his Hebrew language knowledge and watching his son, Joshua (age 17), perform and practice for local stage productions and concerts.

Cedar takes great pride in their team-based approach to HOA and Community Management. Each community is assigned a Senior Certified Community Manager and each Community Manager is backed by their in-house Area Manager and Community Support Team. Cedar’s Area Managers must continue to sharpen their knowledge of Full-Service Community Management, to include Single Family HOA Management, Townhome or PUD HOA Management, Commercial Association Management, and more!

About Cedar Management Group

Today, Cedar provides association management services to over 800 homeowner associations and condominium associations throughout North and South Carolina, representing over 150,000 homes. These services include HOA accounting and financial management, vendor management, onsite management, legal assistance, reserve planning, and various value-added services to communities of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.



