Mobilearth Signs Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as their newest Omni-Channel Client

Mobilearth signs BOSVG Mobilearth signs Bank of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

BOSVG will use the full mobile app,online, text and MobiBranch experience for their customers and their employees.

Banking is global and the Mobilearth solution provides that platform for BOSVG to deliver more online and mobile banking solutions to meet the needs of our valued customers.” — Cerlian Russell, Sr. Mgr. Bus. and Ops., BOSVG

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilearth , a leader in innovative apps for both customers and employees of financial institutions and other financial verticals has signed the Bank of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as their newest omni-channel client with mobile apps, online banking, and text channels for their customers and MobiBranch for their employees.“Delivering more value to our customers has always been at the pinnacle of BOSVG’s customer service. As our customers demand more convenience and faster service, the advancement in technology has driven us to develop our IT platform to meet their needs. Banking is global and the Mobilearth solution provides that platform for BOSVG to deliver more online and mobile banking solutions to meet the needs of our valued customers.” - Cerlian Russell, Senior Manager Business and Operations, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.Mobilearth offers a full omni-channel approach giving customers multiple access points while unifying the user experience.Paperless processes replace old paper forms, giving customers digital access at their convenience; employees can step in to assist when needed. Additional business features like wires, payroll processing, petty cash orders and secure messaging means both business and retail banking customers will have more control over their accounts and be able to do more for themselves.“Customers are no longer satisfied with their mobile banking being just okay,” states Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth. “They’re going to gravitate to a financial institution that gives them the accessibility to do banking using their channel of choice with the flexibility to do banking on their schedule."About Mobilearth:Mobilearth provides an omni-channel web and mobile app experience for financial institution employees and customers, giving them an unparalleled level of mobility to remove location restraints while streamlining branch processes and providing a unified user experience on both sides of the counter. It’s banking app-ified.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.